Priyanka Chopra As Mandakini Blazes A Gun In First Look Poster From SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's Globetrotter

SS Rajamouli unveiled the first look of Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini from Globetrotter
The upcoming film is headlined by Mahesh Babu and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran
There will be a grand event for the film on November 15
SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Globetrotter with Mahesh Babu is one of the highly anticipated films. It marks Rajamouli and Mahesh's maiden collaboration. The upcoming film also stars Priyanka Chopra as the female lead, making her comeback to the Indian film industry after 2019 film The Sky is Pink. On Wednesday, Priyanka's first look poster from the action adventure film was unveiled and our desi girl can be seen blazing a gun.
SS Rajamouli shared Priyanka's poster from Globetrotter on social media and welcomed the actress.
Priyanka Chopra's first look from Globetrotter out
Sharing the poster, the RRR director wrote, "The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra," and added, "Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI (sic)."
In the poster, the actress can be seen wearing a yellow saree as she wields a gun. There is an intensity in her look as she moves forward with the weapon.
From the poster, we are sure that Priyanka will be more than just eye candy in the film. We have seen her action avatar in Hollywood films and now she is going to enthral the audience in Globetrotter as well.
Priyanka also shared her poster on social media and wrote, "She's more than what meets the eye… say hello to Mandakini."
The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and last week his menacing look as antagonist, Kumbha was unveiled.
Earlier, on Mahesh Babu's 50th birthday, we got a glimpse of his look. Now, we are waiting for his full first look reveal, which is expected to be unveiled on November 15 during a grand event.
The makers have confirmed that the official title and first glimpse of Globetrotter will be revealed during the event at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The event will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.