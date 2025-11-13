Priyanka Chopra As Mandakini Blazes A Gun In First Look Poster From SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's Globetrotter

Globetrotter new poster: SS Rajamouli has unveiled Priyanka Chopra's first look where she can be seen blazing a gun in a saree.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Priyanka Chopra, Globe Trotter
Priyanka Chopra's first look from SS Rajamouli's Globe Trotter Photo: X/SS Rajamouli
  • SS Rajamouli unveiled the first look of Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini from Globetrotter

  • The upcoming film is headlined by Mahesh Babu and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran

  • There will be a grand event for the film on November 15

SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Globetrotter with Mahesh Babu is one of the highly anticipated films. It marks Rajamouli and Mahesh's maiden collaboration. The upcoming film also stars Priyanka Chopra as the female lead, making her comeback to the Indian film industry after 2019 film The Sky is Pink. On Wednesday, Priyanka's first look poster from the action adventure film was unveiled and our desi girl can be seen blazing a gun.

SS Rajamouli shared Priyanka's poster from Globetrotter on social media and welcomed the actress.

Priyanka Chopra's first look from Globetrotter out

Sharing the poster, the RRR director wrote, "The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra," and added, "Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI (sic)."

In the poster, the actress can be seen wearing a yellow saree as she wields a gun. There is an intensity in her look as she moves forward with the weapon.

From the poster, we are sure that Priyanka will be more than just eye candy in the film. We have seen her action avatar in Hollywood films and now she is going to enthral the audience in Globetrotter as well.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's film out - X/Mahesh Babu
Prithviraj Sukumaran's Menacing First-Look As Kumbha From Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter Unveiled

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Priyanka also shared her poster on social media and wrote, "She's more than what meets the eye… say hello to Mandakini."

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and last week his menacing look as antagonist, Kumbha was unveiled.

SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu to release in over 120 countries - Left pic (X/Musalia W Mudavadi), right pic (IMDb)
SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29 To Surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan With Its Release In Over 120 Countries? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Earlier, on Mahesh Babu's 50th birthday, we got a glimpse of his look. Now, we are waiting for his full first look reveal, which is expected to be unveiled on November 15 during a grand event.

The makers have confirmed that the official title and first glimpse of Globetrotter will be revealed during the event at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The event will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

Published At:
