Priyanka Chopra As Mandakini Blazes A Gun In First Look Poster From SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's Globetrotter

SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Globetrotter with Mahesh Babu is one of the highly anticipated films. It marks Rajamouli and Mahesh's maiden collaboration. The upcoming film also stars Priyanka Chopra as the female lead, making her comeback to the Indian film industry after 2019 film The Sky is Pink. On Wednesday, Priyanka's first look poster from the action adventure film was unveiled and our desi girl can be seen blazing a gun.