SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 To Surpass Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan With Its Release In Over 120 Countries? Here's What We Know

SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29 is set to break the record of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan with its release in over 120 countries.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
SS Rajamouli SSMB29
SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu to release in over 120 countries Photo: Left pic (X/Musalia W Mudavadi), right pic (IMDb)
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has donned the director's hat again after his 2022 blockbuster RRR. The National award-winning director is all set to offer yet another grand cinematic spectacle with his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu, which is tentatively titled SSMB29. Mounted on a huge scale, the shoot is currently underway. SSMB 29 is going to have an extensive international release, as it is releasing in over 120 countries. With this, it is going to surpass the milestone set by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (2023), which was released internationally in over 100 countries, one of the widest openings for an Indian film.

SS Rajamouli meets Kenya's Foreign Affairs Cabinet Minister

Recently, Rajamouli met with Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Musalia W Mudavadi, and finalised Kenya as the prime location for the SSMB29 shoot. The Kenyan minister took to X (formerly Twitter) and heaped praise on the filmmaker. Sharing glimpses from the meeting, Mudavadi wrote, “Kenya this past fortnight became the stage for one of the world’s greatest filmmakers, @ssrajamouli, the visionary Indian director, screenwriter, and storyteller whose works have captured the imagination of audiences across continents."

"Rajamouli, with a career spanning over two decades, is renowned for weaving together powerful narratives, groundbreaking visuals, and deep cultural resonance. His team of 120 crew members chose Kenya after an extensive scouting tour across East Africa, settling on our nation as the primary filming destination where nearly 95% of the African scenes are being shot," he added.

SSMB29 to release in over 120 countries

In the same post, the minister revealed that the upcoming magnum opus will have theatrical release in over 120 countries. "From the sweeping plains of the Masai Mara to the scenic Naivasha, the rugged Samburu, and the iconic Amboseli, Kenya’s landscapes are now etched into what is set to become the largest film production in Asia. Scheduled for release in over 120 countries, the movie is expected to reach more than a billion viewers worldwide," he wrote.

Have a look at the post here.

About SSMB29

Also starring Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the project marks SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's maiden collaboration. The film's official first reveal is said to be released in November 2025. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Published At:
