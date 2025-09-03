Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has donned the director's hat again after his 2022 blockbuster RRR. The National award-winning director is all set to offer yet another grand cinematic spectacle with his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu, which is tentatively titled SSMB29. Mounted on a huge scale, the shoot is currently underway. SSMB 29 is going to have an extensive international release, as it is releasing in over 120 countries. With this, it is going to surpass the milestone set by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (2023), which was released internationally in over 100 countries, one of the widest openings for an Indian film.