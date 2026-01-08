Ahead Of BTS 2026 Comeback, Jungkook Shares How Discipline And Fitness Shape His Routine

As BTS prepares for its 2026 comeback, Jungkook of BTS opens up about his evolving fitness routine, disciplined lifestyle and creative mindset.

As excitement builds around the BTS 2026 comeback, Jungkook of BTS has opened up about how he is preparing, both physically and mentally. Speaking in a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK, the singer reflected on how discipline, health, and consistency now shape his everyday life as BTS moves closer to its next chapter.

Jungkook's fitness routine 2026 focuses on discipline and consistency

Jungkook revealed that his daily routine has become more structured than ever. He shared that he currently follows a strict diet, eating just one meal a day. According to the Seven singer, looking forward to that single meal has become a motivating ritual, one that gives him a sense of reward and accomplishment after staying disciplined throughout the day.

His focus on health extends beyond food. The 28-year-old singer spoke about regularly engaging in physical activities such as badminton, bowling, and jogging, explaining that exercise has become a personal space where he focuses entirely on himself. Rather than pushing extremes, he now prioritises small, repeatable habits that keep him grounded and consistent.

BTS comeback prep reflects personal growth

Reflecting on life after military service, Jungkook noted that his relationship with time and health has shifted. He shared that he has consciously stepped away from habits that no longer serve him, including drinking alcohol, choosing instead to invest his energy more carefully. Jungkook emphasised that doing something small every day matters more than one-off efforts, a mindset that has helped him build confidence and stability.

Jungkook's solo journey and creative drive

Looking back on his solo work, Jungkook said that the success of Seven played a crucial role in boosting his confidence as an artist. He also admitted that working on his album GOLDEN came with lessons and regrets, but those reflections continue to motivate him to improve. For Jungkook, growth comes from constant self-evaluation rather than comfort.

BTS is set to release its new album on March 20, 2026.

