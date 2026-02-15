Psychoanalysis And Sigmund Freud Make A Cultural Comeback Amid Political And Social Turmoil

Historically, the discipline has often flourished during periods of political crisis, offering tools to confront trauma, repression and authoritarianism — from fascist Europe to Argentina’s “dirty war”.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
mental health, depression, anxiety, workplace stress, US adults, PTSD
REP IMAGE | Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Once marginalised by behavioural psychology and pharmaceutical approaches, psychoanalysis is regaining prominence in media, academia and online culture, with renewed interest in Freud’s ideas.

  • Today’s resurgence is fuelled by global instability, dissatisfaction with quick-fix mental health treatments, and a renewed search for deeper explanations of human behaviour and collective anxiety.

Once dismissed as outdated and unscientific, psychoanalysis is staging an unlikely comeback — drawing millions of followers online, re-entering mainstream cultural debate and reasserting itself as a tool for understanding trauma, authoritarianism and the anxieties of an increasingly unstable world.

Instagram accounts devoted to Freudian theory have gathered nearly 1.5 million followers, while television programmes such as Orna Guralnik’s Couples Therapy have become compulsive viewing.

Think pieces in The New York Times, The London Review of Books, Harper’s, New Statesman, The Guardian and Vulture are proclaiming a renaissance for the discipline. As Joseph Bernstein of the New York Times observed: “Sigmund Freud is enjoying something of a comeback.” For many, the renewed interest is unexpected. Over the past five decades, psychoanalysis — the intellectual movement and therapeutic method established by Sigmund Freud in Vienna in 1900 — has often been dismissed within scientific communities.

null - null
India’s Youth Are Crying For Help As Silent Mental-Health Crisis Deepens

BY Archana Jyoti

In the English-speaking world in particular, the ascent of behavioural psychology and the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry relegated long-form talking therapies to the fringes.

Related Content
Related Content

Yet the global story is more nuanced. During Freud’s lifetime (1856–1939), 15 psychoanalytic institutes were founded worldwide, including in Norway, Palestine, South Africa and Japan. Across the 20th century, the field frequently flourished — from Paris to Buenos Aires, and from São Paulo to Tel Aviv.

In South America especially, psychoanalysis continues to exert strong clinical and cultural influence. In Argentina, its popularity is such that it is jokingly said one cannot board a flight to Buenos Aires without at least one analyst on board.

Several factors explain why psychoanalysis thrived in some regions but not others. One is the 20th-century history of the Jewish diaspora. As the Third Reich advanced, Jewish psychoanalysts and intellectuals fled central Europe ahead of the Holocaust.

Cities such as London, which received Freud and his family, were culturally transformed by this influx of refugees.

Ultimate Frisbee At One-All - null
Playing It Out: How Sport Is Becoming A Language For Mental Health

BY Lalita Iyer

Another, less obvious factor relates to authoritarianism. Though psychoanalysis emerged amid the upheavals of wartime Europe, its appeal has often intensified during periods of political crisis.

Consider Argentina. As left-wing authoritarian Peronism gave way to a US-backed “dirty war”, paramilitary death squads abducted, killed or “disappeared” an estimated 30,000 activists, journalists, trade unionists and dissidents.

Grief, fear and enforced silence permeated everyday life.

At the same time, psychoanalysis — with its focus on trauma, repression, mourning and the unconscious — offered a way to confront oppression. Therapeutic spaces for articulating loss and trauma became a means of responding to, and at times resisting, political catastrophe.

In a culture defined by official falsehoods and imposed silence, speaking openly became an act of defiance.

Many of Freud’s early followers had employed psychoanalysis in a comparable fashion. Confronted with the horrors of European fascism, figures such as Wilhelm Reich, Otto Fenichel, Theodor Adorno and Erich Fromm combined psychoanalysis with Marxist thought to examine how authoritarian personalities are formed and sustained.

In Algeria, psychiatrist and anti-colonial activist Frantz Fanon drew extensively on psychoanalytic ideas in challenging the racial hierarchies of French colonialism. For these thinkers, psychoanalysis was intertwined with political resistance.

A similar pattern may be emerging today. As new forms of multinational autocracy consolidate power, migrants are vilified and detained, and violence is broadcast in real time, psychoanalysis is once again gaining traction.

Outside fiction, teenage grief rarely announces itself in ways adults recognise. - Shutterstock
Why Teenage Grief Remains A Blind Spot In India’s Mental Health Policy

BY Lalita Iyer

A tool for making sense of the senseless

For some advocates, neuropsychoanalysts such as Mark Solms have helped bridge the gap between psychoanalysis and contemporary neuroscience. In his recent book, The Only Cure: Freud and the Neuroscience of Mental Healing, Solms draws on research into dreaming to contend that Freud’s theory of the unconscious was fundamentally correct.

Solms argues that while medication can offer temporary relief, it provides only short-term solutions; by contrast, psychoanalytic treatment yields enduring change.

He is one among a broader group of clinician-intellectuals contributing to the field’s renewed prominence. Where Solms leans towards neurology, others — including Jamieson Webster, Patricia Gherovici, Avgi Saketopoulou and Lara Sheehi — foreground psychoanalysis’s political dimension.

Their work suggests that key concepts such as the unconscious, the “death drive”, universal bisexuality, narcissism, the ego and repression illuminate aspects of the contemporary moment that other frameworks struggle to explain.

In an era marked by commodification, psychoanalysis resists purely market-driven notions of value. It insists on slow, sustained attention in a culture of shrinking attention spans, and upholds the importance of creativity and human connection amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence.

It also challenges dominant ideas about gender and sexuality, while centring individual experiences of suffering and desire.

The forces driving psychoanalysis’s present revival resemble those that propelled earlier waves of interest. During times of upheaval, state violence and collective trauma, it offers conceptual tools for understanding what otherwise appears incomprehensible.

It provides a lens through which to examine how authoritarian tendencies take hold within individuals and proliferate across societies.

Moreover, in a mental health landscape dominated by quick fixes and pharmaceutical solutions, psychoanalysis champions careful engagement with psychological complexity. It resists reducing distress to chemical imbalance or treating symptoms in isolation, instead approaching each person’s inner world as deserving of thorough exploration.

This resurgence is also prompting internal change within the field. Long-standing assumptions — including the expectation of therapist neutrality or the privileging of heterosexual norms — are being questioned. Psychoanalytic practice is increasingly engaging with movements for social justice and solidarity.

Whether this revival will prove lasting remains uncertain. For now, however, amid mounting political crises and dissatisfaction with conventional therapeutic models, Freud’s insights into the human psyche are resonating with a new generation seeking to understand the anxieties of the present.

(with inputs from The Conversation and PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rhinos In Trouble Against WI; NEP 68/5 (14 Overs)

  2. India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Leads Charge For Upset In Sydney Opener

  3. India A Vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: IND-A Seek First Win Against In-Form PAK-A

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Abhishek Back For India; IND V PAK Handshake Controversy; BCCI-BCB Meeting On Cards

  5. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan Shake Hands With Indian Players? Salman Ali Agha Reveals

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Human Chains in Tripura Over Kokborok Script Demand

  2. Union Cabinet Clears ‘Urban Challenge Fund’ For Cities

  3. After the Wipeout: How Prashant Kishor Is Rebuilding Jan Suraaj As Bihar’s De Facto Opposition

  4. Caste in Classrooms: Discrimination in Higher Education

  5. Love Unbound: The Politics And Poetry Of Loving

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath as Bangladesh PM

  3. Art Is Never Apolitical: Arundhati Roy Rebukes Berlinale Jury’s Artistic Neutrality

  4. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

  5. Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit