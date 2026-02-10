Playing It Out: How Sport Is Becoming A Language For Mental Health

The lesson, Kumar says, is subtle but profound. “This practically means that they have two different ways of seeing what happened… either could be right, agree to disagree and re-do that pass. This helps adolescents understand that there are different perspectives to life and there is no one absolute truth in any situation.” Calm communication and respectful body language are not optional; they are peer-reviewed through Spirit of the Game scores given at the end of matches. “This helps people realise the importance of accountability, not just to others, but to the self as well,” explains Kumar.