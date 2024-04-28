Poetry: A Safe Place To Just Be

Poetry is one of the many bridges the human society has invented to forge a sense of collectiveness, among other things. Thoughts or emotions put to words by a poet resonate with readers separated by time and space. This transcending quality of human intellect, of humanity itself, when takes form in a poem it repudiates the sense of despondency. A poem is the faint sound of second chuckle when one is happy, a shoulder to cry on in destitution, a fellow witness to the stillness of time, a companion in the ever-changing reality; a poem is a friend that lives and breathes in words.