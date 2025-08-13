Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Trailer: The Trio Returns To Crime Scene To Solve Mysterious Death Of Doorman

Hulu’s official synopsis of the upcoming show reads: "After Lester dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond, where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them, one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge."