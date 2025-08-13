Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Trailer: The Trio Returns To Crime Scene To Solve Mysterious Death Of Doorman

Hulu’s murder mystery comedy will premiere on September 9, 2025. Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are going to solve yet another murder mystery in Arconia.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Trailer
Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Trailer Photo: YouTube/Hulu
Summary
  • Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez return to the crime scene

  • This time, they will solve the suspicious death of the building’s long-time doorman, Lester

  • Hulu’s murder mystery comedy will premiere on September 9, 2025

The first trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 5 has been unveiled by Hulu, which shows Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are going to solve yet another murder mystery in the apartment building, Arconia.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 trailer

The 2-minute and 29-second-long trailer opens with the sudden and suspicious death of the building’s long-time doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca). The trio reacts to it as they are all set to solve the mysterious death, with Charles saying, "The most murderous building in New York."

Watch the trailer here.

Hulu’s official synopsis of the upcoming show reads: "After Lester dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond, where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them, one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge."

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 cast

Apart from Martin, Short, and Gomez, other familiar faces who are returning to the show include Michael Cyril Creighton, Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Nathan Lane, and Richard Kind. Renée Zellweger, Keegan-Michael Key, Christoph Waltz, Logan Lerman, Téa Leoni, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, and Jermaine Fowler are the new cast members.

Martin and John Hoffman are the creators and the showrunners. The series is executive produced by Martin, Short, Gomez, Hoffman, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, and JJ Philbin.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 release date

Season five of the Emmy-nominated hit comedy-drama series is all set to premiere on September 9 with three episodes, followed by the remaining episodes releasing weekly. It will be available to stream in India on JioHotstar.

Published At:
