Martin Short's Daughter Katherine Found Dead At Los Angeles Home

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call from Katherine's residence in the Hollywood Hills on Monday (February 23) around 6 p.m.
Paramedics pronounced her dead shortly after arriving.
Trigger Warning: This story contains mentions of suicide. Reader discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is struggling, please contact these numbers.
Helpline: iCall (9152987821) or AASRA (+91-22-27546669) — Available 24/7.
Social worker Katherine Short, daughter of Canadian actor and comedian Martin Short, was found dead at her Los Angeles home. She apparently took her own life, a law enforcement source told The Los Angeles Times. Katherine, the eldest of three children, was adopted by Martin and his actress and singer wife Nancy Dolman. She was 42.
"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short," Martin Short's rep said in a statement to BBC News. "The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time."
Short said that his daughter "will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world"
Following his daughter's death, Martin postponed his live shows with his comedy partner Steve Martin.
The Miller High Life Theatre in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, said, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Steve Martin & Martin Short's show, originally scheduled for Friday, February 27th in Milwaukee, has been postponed."
They were also supposed to appear in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday, but it has also been postponed.
Short who starred in The Three Amigos, Father of the Bride and Innerspace, was nominated for Best Male Actor in a comedy series at the Actor Awards for his performance as Oliver Putnam in Only Murders in the Building.
Who was Katherine Short?
Katherine was a social worker in LA. She received her bachelor's degree in psychology and gender studies from New York University in 2006 and did her master's in social work at the University of Southern California in 2010.
Apart from her private practice, she also worked part-time at Amae Health, a psychiatry-led outpatient clinic.
Katherine's sudden demise is yet another personal loss for Martin. His wife, Nancy Dolman, died in 2010 after battling ovarian cancer.