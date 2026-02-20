Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

Eric Dane died on Thursday at age 53.
He had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Dane was best known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria.
Actor Eric Dane, best known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, passed away on Thursday (February 19) at age 53. It has been less than a year since he revealed he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
Last April, Dane announced his ALS diagnosis, saying that he was “able to continue working” and “looking forward to returning” to Season 3 of Euphoria.
Eric Dane dies
Dane's death has been confirmed by his family. "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," read the family statement, according to PEOPLE.
"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."
Eric Dane's early life and career
Dane was born in San Francisco in 1972. After graduating, he moved to Los Angeles and did guest appearances in shows like Saved by the Bell, The Wonder Years, Roseanne and Married... with Children, among others. He later appeared on two seasons of Charmed. His debut movie was The Basket (2000).
In 2006, he starred in the second season of Grey's Anatomy as Dr. Mark Sloan aka McSteamy. Burlesque, Valentine’s Day, Marley & Me, American Carnage, Bad Boys: Ride or Die and The Last Ship are some of his notable works on television and films.
In 2004, he married actress Rebecca Gayheart. Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018 but later requested to dismiss the petition in March 2025. They have two daughters Billie and Georgia.