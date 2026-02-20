Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

Eric Dane, best known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, died at age 53. In 2025, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Actor Eric Dane dies
Actor Eric Dane dies one year after ALS diagnosis Photo: Instagram/Eric Dane
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Eric Dane died on Thursday at age 53.

  • He had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

  • Dane was best known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria.

Actor Eric Dane, best known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, passed away on Thursday (February 19) at age 53. It has been less than a year since he revealed he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Last April, Dane announced his ALS diagnosis, saying that he was “able to continue working” and “looking forward to returning” to Season 3 of Euphoria.

Songwriter Billy Steinberg dies at 75 - X
Legendary Songwriter Billy Steinberg, Co-Writer Of Like a Virgin And True Colors, Passes Away At 75

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Eric Dane dies

Dane's death has been confirmed by his family. "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," read the family statement, according to PEOPLE.

"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."

Related Content
Related Content

Eric Dane's early life and career

Dane was born in San Francisco in 1972. After graduating, he moved to Los Angeles and did guest appearances in shows like Saved by the BellThe Wonder YearsRoseanne and Married... with Children, among others. He later appeared on two seasons of Charmed. His debut movie was The Basket (2000).

In 2006, he starred in the second season of Grey's Anatomy as Dr. Mark Sloan aka McSteamy. BurlesqueValentine’s Day, Marley & Me, American Carnage, Bad Boys: Ride or Die and The Last Ship are some of his notable works on television and films.

Rapper Lil Poppa Dies at 25 - Instagram
Lil Poppa Death: Rapper Passes Away at 25, Cause Under Investigation

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

In 2004, he married actress Rebecca Gayheart. Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018 but later requested to dismiss the petition in March 2025. They have two daughters Billie and Georgia.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. The Hundred: IPL-Backed Franchises Close Doors On Pakistan Players - Report

  2. India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Nimanthika Removes Kashyap | INDW 37/1 (5)

  3. India At T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue's Top Moments From The Group Stage

  4. Why Are All Toppers In Same Super Eights Group? ICC's T20 World Cup Pre-Seeding Funda Explained

  5. Star Sports Creates Social Media Furore With Controversial India Vs South Africa Super 8 Promo

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

  2. Kota: Man Detained For Threatening To Shoot Rahul Gandhi And 25 Congress MPs

  3. Was Cornered Within CPI(M) For Speaking Out Over Ideology, Principles: Pratikur Rahaman

  4. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator, Says Superintelligence Could Arrive Within Years

  5. Day In Pics: February 19, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. Epstein Files: Who Is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct?

  3. Epstein Files: Heads Of State And The Teflon Of Power

  4. A Page One Silence: How Mum's The Word In American Media's Coverage Of Epstein Files

  5. Former Prince Andrew Arrested Following Epstein Files Revelations

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Nimanthika Removes Kashyap | INDW 37/1 (5)