Central Districts Vs Wellington Live Streaming, The Ford Trophy Eliminator: WEL Opt To Bowl – Check Playing XIs

Central Districts take on Wellington in the Ford Trophy 2025-26 Eliminator match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday, February 20, 2026. The two teams, who finished second and third respectively in the group stage, will fight it out to see who faces Canterbury in the final on Sunday.
Central Districts vs Wellington, The Ford Trophy 2025-26 Eliminator: Toss Update
Wellington captain Nick Kelly has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Central Districts vs Wellington, The Ford Trophy 2025-26 Eliminator: Playing XIs
Central Districts: Jayden Lennox (c), Dane Cleaver (wk), Sam Cassidy, Will Clark, Josh Clarkson, Toby Findlay, Dean Foxcroft, Curtis Heaphy, Brett Randell, Angus Schaw, Brad Schmulian, Ray Toole, Will Young.
Wellington: Nick Kelly (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Jesse Tashkoff, Nick Greenwood, Oscar Jackson, Tim Robinson, Muhammad Abbas, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Michael Snedden, James Hartshorn, Callum McLachlan, Gareth Severin.
Central Districts vs Wellington, The Ford Trophy 2025-26 Eliminator: Full Squads
Central Districts: Brad Schmulian, Curtis Heaphy, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Dane Cleaver (wk), Josh Clarkson, Angus Schaw, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox (c), Blair Tickner, Toby Findlay, Raymond Toole, Ajaz Patel, Joey Field, William Clark.
Wellington: Jesse Tashkoff, Nick Greenwood, Oscar Jackson, Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Tom Blundell (wk), Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Michael Snedden, James Hartshorn, Sam Mycock, Ryan Tsourgas, Gareth Severin, Liam Dudding, Callum McLachlan.
Central Districts vs Wellington, The Ford Trophy 2025-26 Eliminator: Live Streaming Details
The Central Districts vs Wellington, The Ford Trophy 2025-26 Eliminator match will be live-streamed on the New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel for free globally. There will be no television broadcast of the match.