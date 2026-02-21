Eric Dane Death: Netflix Releases Posthumous ALS Interview In Famous Last Words

Eric Dane's death was followed by a Netflix posthumous interview.
Actor reflected on ALS and fatherhood.
Famous Last Words episode now streaming on Netflix.
The news of Eric Dane's death has been followed by the release of a deeply personal posthumous interview on Netflix. The actor, who died on Thursday less than a year after revealing his ALS diagnosis, appears in an episode of the series Famous Last Words, now available to stream.
According to reporting by the Associated Press, Dane spoke candidly about mortality during the interview. “I think when the lights go out, it’s over,” he said, adding that he did not believe in an afterlife. The conversation was recorded last November.
Eric Dane's ALS battle and final reflections
Dane, known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, had been battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, a progressive and fatal nervous system disorder. After his diagnosis, he became an advocate for awareness and funding for research.
Clips released by the organisation I AM ALS after his passing show him acknowledging how difficult the illness was not only for him but for those around him. As reported by AP, he described spending much of his time consoling others.
Netflix Eric Dane interview format explained
Famous Last Words is adapted from a Danish concept. Executive producer Brad Falchuk conducts intimate interviews that are only released after the subject’s death. Falchuk told the AP that no one else was present during Dane’s taping, ensuring a safe and private space.
The episode ends with Dane delivering a final message directly to his daughters, Billie and Georgia. He spoke about learning to be present after his diagnosis and expressed hope that they would one day fall in love with something that makes them eager to wake each morning.
Falchuk, who became friends with Dane through the process, told AP he was grieving deeply and had not expected the actor’s death to come so soon. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.