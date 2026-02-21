Eric Dane's final performance was completed before death.
Cal Jacobs' arc to continue in Euphoria Season 3.
Hulu premiere set for April 12.
Eric Dane’s final performance in Euphoria Season 3 has now been confirmed. The late actor had completed filming his scenes for the upcoming season before his death on February 19, 2026, according to reports by TMZ and People magazine.
Eric Dane final performance in Euphoria Season 3 confirmed
Dane, 53, reprised his role as Cal Jacobs, one of the show’s most complex and controversial characters. Production for the third season wrapped in late 2025. A representative confirmed to TMZ that Dane had returned to the set in April 2025, the same month he publicly revealed his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS.
Cal Jacobs arc in Euphoria Season 3
In the hit drama, Dane’s character Cal Jacobs is the troubled father of Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi. Cal’s storyline became one of the most talked-about arcs in the series, depicting a man grappling with secrecy, addiction and personal conflict.
In a previous interview with Variety, Dane had hinted that viewers would see a “moment of truth” and a form of redemption for Cal in the new season. His comments raised anticipation about how the character’s journey would conclude.
Despite his ALS diagnosis, Dane had expressed his determination to continue working. His family later shared that he spent his final months advocating for ALS awareness and research while surrounded by loved ones.
Following his passing, tributes poured in from across the industry. Among them was a heartfelt message from his former Grey's Anatomy co-star Jessica Capshaw.
Season 3 of Euphoria is set to premiere on Hulu on April 12, 2026.