Priyadarshan Hates Bollywood's Entourage Culture: 'So Many People Come On Sets, Do Nothing And Make Money'

Priyadarshan has slammed Bollywood’s entourage culture, calling the trend exhausting. He hates when there are too many people around the actors.

The high entourage of actors has become a topic of discussion. Filmmakers and producers have slammed actors for bringing unnecessary people on sets. Filmmaker Priyadarshan, who is making his comeback to Bollywood with three films, shared his opinion on the rising entourage cost, saying that he hates Bollywood because of the "exhausting" entourage culture.

Priyadarshan slams Bollywood entourage culture

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Priyadarshan revealed he particularly dislikes the industry's entourage culture. “I only get exhausted seeing the people around actors. On a floor, if I am working with three actors, I will see thirty people who are doing nothing and just standing around. I cannot see my visuals through the camera. They are blocking my view,” he said, adding he has never seen this in any other industry than Bollywood.

The National Award-winning director also said that many people come onto the set and do nothing but make money, which exhausts him. He hates it. This is the only thing he dislikes about Bollywood.

On the work front, Priyadarshan's upcoming release is Bhooth Bangla. He also has Haiwaan and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.

