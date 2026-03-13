Fist Of The North Star Remake: When And Where To Watch The Classic Anime Reboot

Summary of this article
A beloved classic from the golden era of anime is preparing to make its comeback. The legendary series Fist of the North Star is being revived with a brand-new remake, introducing the iconic story to a new generation of viewers while also appealing to longtime fans of the franchise.
Originally released during the 1980s, the anime became one of the defining titles of the decade, particularly among audiences who followed action-driven stories from Weekly Shonen Jump. Its gritty world, intense battles, and unforgettable protagonist made it a standout during a period when anime and manga were rapidly expanding their global reach.
In recent years, the trend of reviving classic titles with updated visuals has grown stronger. Studios often reboot older anime with modern animation and fresh voice casts to attract younger viewers who may not be familiar with older animation styles. The upcoming remake of Fist of the North Star, first announced in 2023, follows this same approach and aims to reintroduce the franchise with a contemporary look.
Where to watch the Fist of the North Star remake
The new adaptation is being produced by TMS Entertainment, the studio known for popular anime titles such as Dr. Stone and the remake of Fruits Basket. This marks a shift from the original television anime, which was produced by Toei Animation.
According to the anime’s official website, the remake will stream worldwide on Prime Video. The newly released trailer also revealed the opening theme song, Hallelujah, performed by the Japanese rock band Alexandros.
What the story is about
The series follows Kenshiro, a powerful martial artist wandering through a harsh post-apocalyptic world. His journey begins as he searches for his kidnapped fiancée, Yuria, who has been taken by his former rival Shin. Along the way, Kenshiro uses the deadly martial art Hokuto Shinken to protect innocent people from violent gangs and warlords ruling the wasteland.
As the story progresses, Kenshiro faces increasingly powerful enemies and gradually becomes a symbol of hope in a devastated world.
The reboot will officially begin broadcasting new episodes on April 10, 2026, with global streaming available on Prime Video.