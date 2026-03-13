The Testament Of Ann Lee Review | Amanda Seyfried Gives Soul And Light To This Spiritual Epic

A voiceover peppers in a linear telling of Ann’s life. Raised in the shadow of a Manchester church, she yearns for religious conviction. Even as a child, she witnesses heavenly visions instead of trifling toys. There’s a harrowing, gaslighting-heavy marriage she endures before putting her foot down. Her equation with her body—what repels and attracts—shift in the wake of the relationship. An extended montage lays bare the misery that breaks her until she finds new light in wholly abdicating fornication. Fastvold scurries through Ann’s devotion to the Shaker community’s ethos. This group derives spiritual upliftment from within, not locating it elsewhere in some illusory plane. Vigorous dance becomes its conduit. The Testament of Ann Lee is most dazzling in such exploding dance-led ecstasy. In every thrusting movement, we sense the community’s purging of grief, their hope of transcending mundane rejection. Choreographer Celia Rowlson-Hall lugs the film through recurring tedium—a mission’s uninvolving progression.