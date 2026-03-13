Cocktail 2: Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's First Look Posters Unveiled, Locks June Release Date

Cocktail (2012) is back with its sequel after almost 15 years. Homi Adajania has returned as the director, with a fresh cast. The new cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in key roles. The makers on Friday unveiled the first look posters of the film and also announced its release date. Cocktail 2 will arrive in cinemas in the summer of 2026.