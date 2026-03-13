Cocktail 2: Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's First Look Posters Unveiled, Locks June Release Date

Summary of this article
Cocktail (2012) is back with its sequel after almost 15 years. Homi Adajania has returned as the director, with a fresh cast. The new cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in key roles. The makers on Friday unveiled the first look posters of the film and also announced its release date. Cocktail 2 will arrive in cinemas in the summer of 2026.
Cocktail 2 posters and release date out
Rashmika, Shahid and Kriti took to their respective social media handles to reveal their character posters. Cocktail 2's teaser will be out in cinemas on March 18.
It will hit the screens on June 19, 2026.
In the posters, Rashmika is seen in a white printed dress, wearing a cool pair of sunglasses, and taking a photo, laughing heartily. Shahid is seen in a cool shirt and Kriti shows off her feet, with a tattoo on one foot reading, “Catch the sea.” The trio is seen inside cars.
Cocktail 2 wrapped up its shooting in January. Announcing the wrap, Homi Adajania shared a picture from the film's wrap party on his Instagram handle. “Cocktail2 shoot wrapped. I may be biased, but this one feels a tad special. Big love to my fab crew & cast for tolerating the absurdity that I am. Love you guys (sic),” he captioned the post.
Cocktail 2 marks the second project for Shahid and Kriti after 2024's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. It is Rashmika and Shahid's maiden collaboration. It will be Rashmika's first film post her wedding.
The upcoming romantic comedy is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, with a script by Luv Ranjan.