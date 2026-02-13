Ragini 3 Confirmed With Junaid Khan And Tamannaah Bhatia

Balaji Motion Pictures has confirmed Ragini 3 with Junaid Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia
Balaji Motion Pictures' Ragini 3 is confirmed with Junaid Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shashanka Ghosh, the gripping date-night horror promises humour and thrills with a full dose of entertainment. Sahir Raza is the creative force behind the upcoming film.
Unlike its predecessors- Ragini MMS (2011) and Ragini MMS 2 (2014), the third instalment is titled only as Ragini 3, marking an exciting new chapter in the franchise. With Ragini 3, the makers aim to deliver a fresh and bold story with the new pairing.
Ragini 3 delayed?
A report in Variety India stated that Ragini 3 has been delayed and is temporarily stalled. Earlier, Sahir Raza was said to direct the project but was reportedly removed due to a scheduling conflict.
The report claimed that Raza is currently serving as a showrunner on a Netflix series.
The same report also stated that the third part will focus on supernatural storytelling rather than the horror-erotica elements.
About Ragini MMS franchise
The original film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala, was released in 2011. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, it was received well for its unconventional storytelling.
Ragini MMS 2, directed by Bhushan Patel, starred Sunny Leone and Saahil Prem. It was also a commercial success.
Now, Junaid and Tamannaah will carry forward the franchise and let's see what magic they spread with the third instalment.
Apart from Ragini 3, Tamannaah has Vvan with Sidharth Malhotra. It is directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar and will release on May 15. Junaid will be seen in Ed Din with Sai Pallavi. The romantic drama will release on May 1.