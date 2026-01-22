Vishal And Tamannaah Bhatia Reunite For Sundar C's Purushan

Vishal and Tamannaah Bhatia's new film is titled Purushan, which will be released in Tamil and Telugu. It is directed by Sundar C.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vishal in Purushan
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vishal in Sundar C's Purushan Photo: X/Tamannaah Bhatia
  • Director Sundar C has announced his upcoming project with Vishal and Tamannaah Bhatia.

  • The film is titled Purushan, and the title teaser was unveiled today.

  • It marks Sundar C and Vishal's fourth collaboration after Madha Gaja Raja, Aambala and Action.

Actors Vishal and Tamannaah Bhatia have teamed up for an upcoming film, titled Purushan. Directed by Sundar C, the title teaser was unveiled on social media, grabbing fans' attention and piquing interest around the film. The release date of Purushan is yet to be announced. It marks Vishal and Sundar C's fourth collaboration after Madha Gaja Raja, Aambala and Action.

Vishal and Tamannaah Bhatia's new film announced

The title reveal promo of Purushan shows Vishal and Tamannaah as husband and wife. The actress is reuniting with the former for the second time after Action. It marks her third collaboration with Sundar C.

Sharing the poster on social media, Tamannaah wrote, "1 Man. Many roles He's here to serve Tea and Justice. At Once! (sic)," alongside the YouTube links of the promo video.

The almost 6-minute promo video shows Tamannaah watching a serial on television while Vishal is seen sweeping the floor. Yogi Babu, who stars in the serial, surprises the couple by paying a visit to their house. Tamannaah starts praising him. She asks Vishal to make a cup of tea, who senses that everything is not okay. He goes to the kitchen, while Tamannaah continues her conversation with Yogi. We see some goons entering the house, and Vishal takes them down, which leaves Yogi Babu shocked. Meanwhile, Tamannaah seems to be unaware of what has been happening inside the house, and she keeps giving orders to Vishal. The title ends with the revelation of the title.

Venkatt Ragavan has written the screenplay and dialogues. Gopi Amarnath has handled the cinematography and Roger is the editor. Music is by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi.

The announcement comes after Sundar C's exit from Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 173, produced by Kamal Haasan.

