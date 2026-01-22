Vishal And Tamannaah Bhatia Reunite For Sundar C's Purushan

The almost 6-minute promo video shows Tamannaah watching a serial on television while Vishal is seen sweeping the floor. Yogi Babu, who stars in the serial, surprises the couple by paying a visit to their house. Tamannaah starts praising him. She asks Vishal to make a cup of tea, who senses that everything is not okay. He goes to the kitchen, while Tamannaah continues her conversation with Yogi. We see some goons entering the house, and Vishal takes them down, which leaves Yogi Babu shocked. Meanwhile, Tamannaah seems to be unaware of what has been happening inside the house, and she keeps giving orders to Vishal. The title ends with the revelation of the title.