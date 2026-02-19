Raja Shivaji First Look Poster Out: Riteish Deshmukh Unveils Epic Drama

Raja Shivaji first look poster unveiled on Shiv Jayanti.
Riteish Deshmukh directs Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic.
Ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt and Vidya Balan.
Raja Shivaji First Look Poster Out announcement arrived on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh shared the first visual from his upcoming historical epic, offering a glimpse into his portrayal of the legendary Maratha warrior king.
In the poster, Riteish stands on a battlefield dressed in detailed period armour, sword in hand and a saffron flag rising behind him. The imagery signals a story rooted in resistance and the dream of Swarajya. The makers describe the film as a large-scale cinematic retelling of Shivaji’s life and legacy.
Raja Shivaji first poster unveiled on Shiv Jayanti
The poster was launched by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company. The announcement paid tribute to Shivaji’s enduring influence, framing the film as both spectacle and homage.
The caption released with the poster speaks of a young warrior who chose to rewrite history when his land sought honour. The tone makes it clear that the film aims to balance reverence with drama, presenting the story for a new generation.
Raja Shivaji movie latest news: cast and crew details
Alongside the first look, the makers confirmed an ensemble cast. The film features Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Fardeen Khan and Bhagyashree. The scale of the casting suggests a pan-Indian approach to the biopic.
The project is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, with music composed by Ajay-Atul. For Riteish, this marks a return to direction after his 2022 Marathi hit Ved, which emerged as the highest-grossing Marathi film of that year and one of the top earners in the industry’s history.
On the acting front, he was last seen in Housefull 5 and Mastiii 4, and also has Dhamaal 4 in the pipeline, apart from hosting Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6.
The makers have confirmed that Raja Shivaji will release in cinemas on 1 May 2026.