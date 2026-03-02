Vishwanath & Sons Title Poster Features Suriya With A Baby, Release Window Announced

Suriya 46 is now titled Vishwanath & Sons. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film stars Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in key roles. The makers unveiled the poster, revealing the title alongside the release window. Sithara Entertainments shared the first-look poster of Vishwanath & Sons, saying that the family drama will bring the "vintage magic" of Suriya. The film will arrive in theatres this summer.