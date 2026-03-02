Vishwanath & Sons Title Poster Features Suriya With A Baby, Release Window Announced

Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons title poster was unveiled on Monday.
The Venky Atluri directorial will arrive in theatres in July.
The poster shows Suriya with a baby.
Suriya 46 is now titled Vishwanath & Sons. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film stars Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in key roles. The makers unveiled the poster, revealing the title alongside the release window. Sithara Entertainments shared the first-look poster of Vishwanath & Sons, saying that the family drama will bring the "vintage magic" of Suriya. The film will arrive in theatres this summer.
Vishwanath & Sons poster and release date
On Monday, Suriya shared the title poster and release date on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. “Love with a difference, family with a purpose — we arrive in July as a wholesome entertainer,” the actor wrote.
Sithara Entertainments wrote, “Power in his presence. Warmth in his embrace. Bringing back the vintage magic of @Suriya_offl in a heart-touching family spectacle. #VishwanathAndSons ~ The biggest family drama of the year arrives this July.”
In the poster, Suriya can be seen cradling a baby in a carrier and holding a milk bottle in one hand. Both were all smiles in the poster, which has warmed the cockles of our heart.
Have a look at the poster here.
About Vishwanath & Sons
Vishwanath & Sons is produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments in association with Sai Soujanya's Fortune Four Cinemas. Apart from Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, the upcoming film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in significant roles.
It marks Raveena’s return to Tamil cinema after 25 years since Kamal Haasan's Aalavandhan (2001).
The film's music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Nimish Ravi has served as the cinematographer and Navin Nooli is the editor.
It is set for theatrical release this July. However, the release date is yet to be announced.
Apart from Vishwanath & Sons, Suriya also has Karuppa in his kitty. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan.