Suriya’s Mounam Pesiyadhe Re-Release After 24 Years Set For Valentine’s Week

Timed for Valentine’s Day 2026, the classic film returns amid the growing trend of Tamil movie re-releases, offering fans a chance to relive its quiet, enduring love story.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mounam Pesiyadhe Starring Suriya and Trisha
Mounam Pesiyadhe Starring Suriya and Trisha Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Suriya Mounam Pesiyadhe re-release after 24 years.

  • 2002 Tamil romantic drama returns for Valentine’s Day 2026.

  • Ameer debut film with iconic Yuvan soundtrack.

The much-loved romantic drama Mounam Pesiyadhe is heading back to cinemas, marking 24 years since its original release. The Suriya classic film re-release taps into the current wave of nostalgia-driven theatrical revivals, giving audiences another opportunity to experience one of his early romantic movies on the big screen.

Suriya Mounam Pesiyadhe re-release after 24 years

Released in 2002, the film was written and directed by Ameer in his directorial debut. It introduced Trisha as a female lead and brought together Suriya and composer Yuvan Shankar Raja in what would become one of the most cherished soundtracks of the early 2000s. Nandaa and Neha Pendse were newcomers at the time, while Laila appeared in a brief cameo. Actor Vidharth was also seen in one of his early roles.

Jana Nayagan - YouTube
Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Vijay’s Film Sent To Censor Board’s Revising Committee - Report

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Why Mounam Pesiyadhe still resonates

Unlike conventional love stories built on dramatic declarations, Mounam Pesiyadhe focused on restraint and emotional silence. It followed a guarded young man navigating love without spectacle, allowing pauses and unspoken feelings to shape the narrative. The film struck a chord with viewers for its understated storytelling and grounded portrayal of relationships.

Ahead of the re-release, Suriya reflected on how dialogues from the film continue to circulate as WhatsApp statuses and short-form videos. He described it as one of his personal favourites, praising Ameer’s direction and Yuvan’s music, which remains widely celebrated even today. He also noted that many from the younger generation never had the chance to watch it in theatres.

Related Content
Related Content
Prakash Raj denies Spirit exit - Instagram/Prakash Raj
Did Prakash Raj Exit Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Over Creative Differences? Here's What The Actor Has To Say

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Following this film, Suriya and Trisha reunited in Aayutha Ezhuthu and Aaru, and are set to share screen space again in RJ Balaji’s upcoming Karuppu.

The Mounam Pesiyadhe Valentine’s Day re-release will hit theatres on February 13, aligning with Valentine’s Day 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: De Kock And Aiden Markram Gives Proteas A Blistering Start

  2. Who's Haider Ali? UAE's New Bowling Sensation With Pakistani Roots

  3. Who Is Wayne Madsen? Captain Who Dislocated Shoulder In Italy's Cricket World Cup Debut

  4. India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Makes Three Big Requests In Lahore Meeting - Reports

  5. Scotland Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Azzurri Rocked As Skipper Wayne Madsen Hurts Shoulder In Opening Match – Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  2. Police Use Water Cannons On Protesting Teachers In Chandigarh

  3. Jai Ram Thakur Says Congress Govt Pushed Himachal Into Financial Crisis

  4. Day In Pics: February 08, 2026

  5. BJP Will End TMC Rule In Bengal In 2026: Suvendu Adhikari

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Ripple Effect: Lasting Impacts Of Epstein Files

  2. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  3. From Trump To Windsor: Epstein Files Highlight Global Web Of Influential Contacts

  4. India–US Interim Trade Deal: Key Takeaways From The Framework Agreement

  5. Jeffrey Epstein's Dirty Secret: Creating Designer Babies

Latest Stories

  1. Moolank 9 vs Bhagyank 9: Unveiling the Astrological Secrets of Number 9

  2. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  3. Directors Guild Awards 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson Wins Top Prize For One Battle After Another | Full Winners List

  4. 10 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Security Searches Underway

  5. Houses Torched In Manipur’s Ukhrul District Amid Tangkhul Naga And Kuki Tensions

  6. Arijit Singh Returns To Stage In Kolkata, Joins Anoushka Shankar For First Live Show After Playback Exit

  7. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Quarter-Finals Day 4: J&K, KAR Through To SFs; Gharami Misses Triple Ton By Whisker

  8. Italy Vs Scotland Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: SCO Spoil ITA’s Debut With 73-Run Win