Suriya’s Mounam Pesiyadhe Re-Release After 24 Years Set For Valentine’s Week

Suriya Mounam Pesiyadhe re-release after 24 years

Released in 2002, the film was written and directed by Ameer in his directorial debut. It introduced Trisha as a female lead and brought together Suriya and composer Yuvan Shankar Raja in what would become one of the most cherished soundtracks of the early 2000s. Nandaa and Neha Pendse were newcomers at the time, while Laila appeared in a brief cameo. Actor Vidharth was also seen in one of his early roles.