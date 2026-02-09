Suriya’s Mounam Pesiyadhe Re-Release After 24 Years Set For Valentine’s Week

Suriya Mounam Pesiyadhe re-release after 24 years.
2002 Tamil romantic drama returns for Valentine’s Day 2026.
Ameer debut film with iconic Yuvan soundtrack.
The much-loved romantic drama Mounam Pesiyadhe is heading back to cinemas, marking 24 years since its original release. The Suriya classic film re-release taps into the current wave of nostalgia-driven theatrical revivals, giving audiences another opportunity to experience one of his early romantic movies on the big screen.
Suriya Mounam Pesiyadhe re-release after 24 years
Released in 2002, the film was written and directed by Ameer in his directorial debut. It introduced Trisha as a female lead and brought together Suriya and composer Yuvan Shankar Raja in what would become one of the most cherished soundtracks of the early 2000s. Nandaa and Neha Pendse were newcomers at the time, while Laila appeared in a brief cameo. Actor Vidharth was also seen in one of his early roles.
Why Mounam Pesiyadhe still resonates
Unlike conventional love stories built on dramatic declarations, Mounam Pesiyadhe focused on restraint and emotional silence. It followed a guarded young man navigating love without spectacle, allowing pauses and unspoken feelings to shape the narrative. The film struck a chord with viewers for its understated storytelling and grounded portrayal of relationships.
Ahead of the re-release, Suriya reflected on how dialogues from the film continue to circulate as WhatsApp statuses and short-form videos. He described it as one of his personal favourites, praising Ameer’s direction and Yuvan’s music, which remains widely celebrated even today. He also noted that many from the younger generation never had the chance to watch it in theatres.
Following this film, Suriya and Trisha reunited in Aayutha Ezhuthu and Aaru, and are set to share screen space again in RJ Balaji’s upcoming Karuppu.
The Mounam Pesiyadhe Valentine’s Day re-release will hit theatres on February 13, aligning with Valentine’s Day 2026.