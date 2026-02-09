Did Prakash Raj Exit Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Over Creative Differences? Here's What The Actor Has To Say

There have been reports claiming that Prakash Raj walked out of Spirit due to creative differences with the film’s team.
The actor has denied exiting the Prabhas-starrer.
He clarified that his scenes for the film have not even started.
There have been reports doing the rounds that Prakash Raj has exited Spirit due to creative differences with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and the makers were looking for a replacement. Last year, the audio launch of Spirit created anticipation around Prakash Raj's character.
Prakash Raj has denied the reports of a fallout with Vanga, clarifying that his scenes for the film have not even started.
Is Prakash Raj out of Spirit?
Responding to the reports, Prakash Raj wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “To all the toxic #Fakenews peddlers On #Spirit the movie. We have not even started shooting for my scenes and you WhatsApp factories speculate stories. Grow up and have a life (sic)” and added a series of laughing emojis.
According to reports, there was a heated discussion between Prakash Raj and Vanga on set, which allegedly ended on a serious note with the latter firing the actor.
About Spirit
Spirit also stars Triptii Dimri in the female lead. Kanchana and Vivek Oberoi will play pivotal roles. Prabhas is playing the role of a cop in the action drama. Backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sandeep's Bhadrakali Pictures, it is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on March 7, 2027.
On January 1, the Animal director Vanga unveiled the first-look poster featuring Prabhas and Triptii. Prabhas can be seen in a shirtless look with long hair and a beard paired with a moustache. His body is filled with bruises and wrapped in bandages. He was seen facing his back, and Triptii was lighting his cigarette. Both were in white outfits.
Spirit marks Reddy and Prabhas' first collaboration. It's Triptii's second outing with the former after the blockbuster Animal.