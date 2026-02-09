Did Prakash Raj Exit Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Over Creative Differences? Here's What The Actor Has To Say

There have been reports claiming that Prakash Raj walked out of Spirit due to creative differences with the film’s team.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Prakash Raj
Prakash Raj denies Spirit exit Photo: Instagram/Prakash Raj
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • There have been reports claiming that Prakash Raj walked out of Spirit due to creative differences with the film’s team.

  • The actor has denied exiting the Prabhas-starrer.

  • He clarified that his scenes for the film have not even started.

There have been reports doing the rounds that Prakash Raj has exited Spirit due to creative differences with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and the makers were looking for a replacement. Last year, the audio launch of Spirit created anticipation around Prakash Raj's character.

Prakash Raj has denied the reports of a fallout with Vanga, clarifying that his scenes for the film have not even started.

17th Bengaluru International Film Festival, in Bengaluru, Karnataka - PTI
BIFFes 2026 Prakash Raj Flags Row As Palestinian films Await Clearance In Bengaluru

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Is Prakash Raj out of Spirit?

Responding to the reports, Prakash Raj wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “To all the toxic #Fakenews peddlers On #Spirit the movie. We have not even started shooting for my scenes and you WhatsApp factories speculate stories. Grow up and have a life (sic)” and added a series of laughing emojis.

According to reports, there was a heated discussion between Prakash Raj and Vanga on set, which allegedly ended on a serious note with the latter firing the actor.

About Spirit

Spirit also stars Triptii Dimri in the female lead. Kanchana and Vivek Oberoi will play pivotal roles. Prabhas is playing the role of a cop in the action drama. Backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sandeep's Bhadrakali Pictures, it is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on March 7, 2027.

Related Content
Related Content

On January 1, the Animal director Vanga unveiled the first-look poster featuring Prabhas and Triptii. Prabhas can be seen in a shirtless look with long hair and a beard paired with a moustache. His body is filled with bruises and wrapped in bandages. He was seen facing his back, and Triptii was lighting his cigarette. Both were in white outfits.

Spirit release date out - Instagram/Prabhas
Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Spirit marks Reddy and Prabhas' first collaboration. It's Triptii's second outing with the former after the blockbuster Animal.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Proteas Enter Firm Favourites In David Vs Goliath Battle

  2. Who Is Wayne Madsen? Captain Who Dislocated Shoulder In Italy's Cricket World Cup Debut

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Chevrons Ease To Eight-Wicket Win In Colombo

  4. India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Makes Three Big Requests In Lahore Meeting - Reports

  5. Scotland Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Azzurri Rocked As Skipper Wayne Madsen Hurts Shoulder In Opening Match – Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  2. Faith And Politics Collide Again As Tirupati Laddu Row Rekindles In Andhra Pradesh

  3. From Backroom To BMC Mayor’s Chair: The Rise, Early Test Of Ritu Tawde

  4. National Symbols Are Being Turned Violent: T.M. Krishna On India, Democracy

  5. BJP Will End TMC Rule In Bengal In 2026: Suvendu Adhikari

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Ripple Effect: Lasting Impacts Of Epstein Files

  2. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  3. Bangladesh Seeks UN Help To Probe Killing Of Student Leader Hadi

  4. From Trump To Windsor: Epstein Files Highlight Global Web Of Influential Contacts

  5. India–US Interim Trade Deal: Key Takeaways From The Framework Agreement

Latest Stories

  1. Moolank 9 vs Bhagyank 9: Unveiling the Astrological Secrets of Number 9

  2. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  3. Directors Guild Awards 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson Wins Top Prize For One Battle After Another | Full Winners List

  4. 10 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Security Searches Underway

  5. Houses Torched In Manipur’s Ukhrul District Amid Tangkhul Naga And Kuki Tensions

  6. Arijit Singh Returns To Stage In Kolkata, Joins Anoushka Shankar For First Live Show After Playback Exit

  7. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Quarter-Finals Day 4: J&K, KAR Through To SFs; Gharami Misses Triple Ton By Whisker

  8. Italy Vs Scotland Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: SCO Spoil ITA’s Debut With 73-Run Win