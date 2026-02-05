Animal Park: Ranbir Kapoor's Film To Go On Floors In 2027, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Calls It A ‘War Between 2 Brothers’

After the blockbuster Animal, Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are set for Animal Park.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Animal Park
Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have shared major updates on Animal Park.

  • Vanga revealed the shoot will start mid 2027.

  • He also said that the sequel will see "war between two brothers."

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal is set to hit theatres in Japan on February 13. Ahead of its theatrical debut, a special screening was held for select Japanese audiences. Following the screening, Ranbir and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga interacted with viewers where both shared major updates on their upcoming project, Animal Park.

Ranbir Kapoor on Animal Park

Ranbir said he can't wait to get back on set with Sandeep and play his character, and added, "Now there is another character. Because it is a continuing story, he had the story of Part 2 also very clear in his mind while filming Part 1."

He called it "very exciting and inspiring" for him as an actor. "Both of us keep chatting and discussing different ideas," he added.

Love & War not pushed to 2027 - Instagram/Alia Bhatt
Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film With Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal Not Postponed To 2027

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

What Sandeep Reddy Vanga said about Animal Park

Vanga assured that Animal Park will start soon once he completes his current film. "There will more animals as Aziz is another animal. Keeping that in mind it will be a war between the two brothers now, who look alike. So I thought Animal Park will be right title," he said, adding that the film will go on floors mid 2027.

Related Content
Related Content

The Kabir Singh director is currently busy shooting Spirit, with Prabhas in the lead.

Spirit release date out - Instagram/Prabhas
Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Animal, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor hit the screens on December 1, 2023. It emerged as a massive blockbuster at the box office, both in India and worldwide. It became a huge box office success, grossing over Rs 900 crore worldwide.

Despite being a blockbuster, the film was criticised for excessive violence, glorifying male chauvinism, violence in relationships and misogyny.

Ranbir played Ranvijay Singh, and Anil Kapoor played his father. The story revolved around a troubled father-son relationship and how the childhood trauma affected Ranvijay's life.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm‑Up Match: Rhinos Eye Back-To-Back Wins

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Oman LIVE Score, ICC T20 WC Warmup Match: OMA On Course To Chase Down 188 Against Chevrons

  3. 'They Can't Even Hold A Cricket Bat': SC Bench Slaps Cricket Body Administrators

  4. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Ishan Kishan Stars In 30-Run Win

  5. India At ICC T20 World Cup: Captaincy Records Over The Years

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  2. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  3. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  4. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

  5. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: When And Where To Watch?

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  2. Waiting Rooms Of The Mind: Mental Health Realities In Kashmir

  3. Book Event On Undertrial Prisoners At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Cancelled After Right-Wing Uproar

  4. Rahul Gandhi Displays Naravane Memoir In Parliament, Claims PM Shed Responsibility

  5. Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Becomes Dy CM, Merger Of Factions Put On Hold For Now

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Anurag Kashyap Named As ‘Bollywood Guy’ In Epstein Files, No Link To Alleged Crimes

  2. India-US Trade Deal: Economic Gains and Geopolitical Shifts

  3. Seif Al-Islam Gadhafi Shot Dead In Libya Amid Rising Political Tensions

  4. Prince Andrew Moves Out Of Royal Lodge Following Release Of Latest Epstein Files

  5. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

  2. One Battle After Another: Jharkhand's Failing Infrastructure For Women's Cricket

  3. Take Drink And Let’s Talk: Interviewing Bose Krishnamachari

  4. 1.08 Lakh Missing In UP: Allahabad High Court Registers PIL

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

  6. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  7. Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

  8. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y