Animal Park: Ranbir Kapoor's Film To Go On Floors In 2027, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Calls It A ‘War Between 2 Brothers’

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have shared major updates on Animal Park.
Vanga revealed the shoot will start mid 2027.
He also said that the sequel will see "war between two brothers."
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal is set to hit theatres in Japan on February 13. Ahead of its theatrical debut, a special screening was held for select Japanese audiences. Following the screening, Ranbir and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga interacted with viewers where both shared major updates on their upcoming project, Animal Park.
Ranbir Kapoor on Animal Park
Ranbir said he can't wait to get back on set with Sandeep and play his character, and added, "Now there is another character. Because it is a continuing story, he had the story of Part 2 also very clear in his mind while filming Part 1."
He called it "very exciting and inspiring" for him as an actor. "Both of us keep chatting and discussing different ideas," he added.
What Sandeep Reddy Vanga said about Animal Park
Vanga assured that Animal Park will start soon once he completes his current film. "There will more animals as Aziz is another animal. Keeping that in mind it will be a war between the two brothers now, who look alike. So I thought Animal Park will be right title," he said, adding that the film will go on floors mid 2027.
Animal, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor hit the screens on December 1, 2023. It emerged as a massive blockbuster at the box office, both in India and worldwide. It became a huge box office success, grossing over Rs 900 crore worldwide.
Despite being a blockbuster, the film was criticised for excessive violence, glorifying male chauvinism, violence in relationships and misogyny.
Ranbir played Ranvijay Singh, and Anil Kapoor played his father. The story revolved around a troubled father-son relationship and how the childhood trauma affected Ranvijay's life.