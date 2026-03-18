Coke Studio Bharat Season 4 Returns With Folk, Sufi Focus And New Voices

Summary of this article
Coke Studio Bharat Season 4 returns with a folk and Sufi focus.
Rekha Bhardwaj and Faheem Abdullah lead diverse artist lineup.
Platform continues spotlight on regional music and storytelling.
Coke Studio Bharat is set to return with its fourth season, bringing together a wide mix of folk and Sufi influences alongside contemporary sounds. The new edition features artists such as Rekha Bhardwaj and Faheem Abdullah, along with a diverse lineup that includes Kulte Khan, Arsalan Nizami, Madhur Sharma, Ashok Maskeen, Vaibhav Pani, Mohammad Faiz, Ravator, Khwaab, and Utpal Udit.
The season continues the platform’s focus on blending regional traditions with modern storytelling, drawing from musical roots across India.
A mix of folk, Sufi, and regional storytelling
It has been stated by the organisers that the season explores a range of traditions, from Rajasthani folk and Punjabi Sufi music to Kashmiri narratives and Banaras-rooted forms. Alongside these influences, space has been created for contemporary themes such as personal identity and modern love.
The direction of the season has been described by Rekha Bhardwaj, with it being said that each generation reconnects with its roots differently. It was added that the platform allows tradition to be preserved while being reinterpreted in a new context.
A similar sentiment was expressed by music composer Aditya, where it was noted that the essence of a song is retained even as its sound expands. The season was described as intimate in writing but expansive in reach.
Artists reflect on the platform
For Faheem Abdullah, who gained recognition with his recent work, the platform has been seen as an opportunity to bring personal storytelling to a wider audience. It was shared that music carries memory and identity, and that the platform allows these elements to be expressed on a national stage.
Industry voices have also emphasised the platform’s growing cultural impact. It has been highlighted by representatives from Coca-Cola India that regional languages and traditional sounds have found large-scale visibility through the series.