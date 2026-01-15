Kabir Today: Can Qawwali And Metal Rock Call Us Back To His Spirituality?

When asked if hosting a festival dedicated to Kabir, when religious tensions are on the rise, moves the event to assume a larger social meaning, Sanjoy Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, the producer of the event, shared: “Kabir was always political. If he walked the earth today, he'd be sued for sedition and imprisoned like Sonam Wangchuk. Kabir's politics has always been questioning the traditional understanding of religion. So, each of us has a responsibility today to recognise India's syncretic tradition.” He added, “Our original scriptures never really talked about the idea of temple worship till the 6th-7th centuries, when wars led to the victorious people building something to commemorate their power over a region, starting this ginormous temple tradition that you see today. So, it is our responsibility as human beings to connect people through music, nature and spirituality. The Mahindra Kabira Festival is something that's celebrated across the religious divide because it's not about religion, it's about spirituality.”