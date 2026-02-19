Metal Music Meets Outrage: Behemoth’s Bengaluru Show Axed Amid Threats, Fans Left Reeling

Black metal has historically been linked to controversy, including 1990s church burnings in Scandinavia, and frontman Nergal has openly described creating satanic-themed music as central to the band’s artistic mission.

Jinit Parmar
Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
behemoth bengaluru concert
Behemoth called off the March 3, 2026 concert, part of their Chant of the Eastern Lands tour, citing numerous credible threats from religious Christian groups. Photo: Metal Injection
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Behemoth scrapped its March 3, 2026 Bengaluru show, citing credible threats from religious Christian groups and concerns over safety, legal consequences, and security.

  • Indian fans expressed disappointment, calling the show a rare opportunity to see the band live nearly a decade after their 2016 Hyderabad performance.

  • Behemoth’s music, rooted in extreme and black metal traditions, often explores satanic and anti-religious imagery as artistic and ideological expression.

“Disappointed,” says Shahnur Sheikh, a Behemoth fan from Assam, summing up the mood of many across India after the Polish extreme metal band canceled its much-anticipated Bengaluru concert.

Like Sheikh, fans from different parts of the country took to social media to express frustration and heartbreak over the news. For many, the show was a rare opportunity to see the influential metal act live, nearly a decade after their last performance in India.

Behemoth called off the March 3, 2026 concert, part of their Chant of the Eastern Lands tour, citing numerous credible threats from religious Christian groups. The band announced the decision on social media, confirming they would not be returning to India for the tour. The Bengaluru date marks the third cancellation on the run, following the abrupt scrapping of shows in Istanbul and Ankara, Turkey, on February 11 and 12, 2026, due to similar complaints.

Behemoth, who last performed in India in Hyderabad in 2016, said in a statement, “Behemoth regret to announce the cancellation of the band’s scheduled performance on March 3 in Bangalore, India. Over the past few weeks, we and our team have received numerous credible threats stemming from religious Christian groups who have been applying pressure to authorities and to the promoter in an effort to stop the show from taking place. These threats have raised serious concerns regarding the band’s safety and security, including the possibility of arrest or physical danger.”

Related Content
Related Content

The band added: “This is another example of religious fanaticism attempting to impose itself on artistic expression, something the band has recently faced in Turkey. It is deeply concerning to see what feels like a growing movement toward censorship around the world. In this modern age, artists should not face intimidation, threats, or the risk of imprisonment for performing their art. To our legions in India, we are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to perform for you on this occasion. We appreciate your support and hope to return soon.

Stay strong. Stay free.”

The imagery, music and art style of Behemoth and the extreme metal genre in general are often compared to satanism and other anti-christ elements.

Black metal music often incorporates Satanism and occult themes as artistic expression, shock value, or ideological opposition to traditional religion, rather than universal literal worship. Originating from blues and early heavy metal (e.g., Black Sabbath, Venom), this connection grew to symbolize rebellion, anti-Christian values, and, in genres like black metal, a serious exploration of occultist or theistic Satanism. The genre made global headlines when in early 1990s, news of church burnings appeared in Norway and other Scandinavian countries. Members of several bands like Mayhem, Burzum and others were associated in these burnings, which eventually became a major force of attraction for other rising bands in the genre.

In Behemoth’s case, in May 2025, Adam Nergal Darski or Nergal, said that the band feels happy and rewarding to make music about satanism and fulfilling the message of the genre. “It is rewarding, to be able to do and to complete and fulfill the division that we have always been thriving to achieve. And I believe there is room for more and we will keep pushing,” Nergal said in an interview with Metal Injection.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia's Olympics Berth In Danger; Shadab Khan Reacts On Big Pakistan Decisions

  2. India Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Men In Blue Round Out Perfect Group A Campaign With 17-Run Win

  3. Which Teams Have Qualified For ICC T20 World Cup 2028?

  4. Super Eights Line-Up Finalized At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out Teams, Format, Fixtures

  5. Sri Lanka At T20 World Cup: Injured Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Dilshan Madushanka Named Replacement

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Significance Of A Decisive Mandate In Bangladesh 

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Dark Side Of Tech, Analysed

  3. Bhagwat Engages Lucknow University Students Amid NSUI Protests Over UGC Debate

  4. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Promise, Power and Pitfalls

  5. Tear Gas Fired as Farmers Clash with Police in Bathinda

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  2. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

  3. New Mexico Lawmakers Launch First State Investigation Into Epstein’s Zorro Ranch

  4. 14 Ex-Cricket Captains, Including Kapil Dev And Sunil Gavaskar, Urge Fair Treatment For Imran Khan

  5. Germany Considers Social Media Ban For Minors

Latest Stories

  1. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  2. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  3. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  5. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today

  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw Apologises for AI Summit Troubles

  7. Pravina Deshpande Passes Away at 60: CINTAA Pays Tribute To Veteran Actress

  8. Mehdi Mahmoudian Released From Iranian Prison Amid Oscar Nomination Buzz