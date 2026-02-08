Brad Arnold Dies At 47 After Cancer Battle, 3 Doors Down Mourns

3 Doors Down Brad Arnold legacy

Formed in 1996 in Escatawpa, Mississippi, 3 Doors Down rose to prominence with the 2000 single Kryptonite, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track established Arnold as a distinctive voice in post-grunge rock. The band followed it up with major hits, including When I’m Gone and Here Without You, both of which became top-five singles.