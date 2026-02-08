Brad Arnold Dies At 47 After Cancer Battle, 3 Doors Down Mourns

The 3 Doors Down frontman leaves behind a legacy shaped by hits like Kryptonite and When I’m Gone.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down
Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Brad Arnold dies at 47 after a battle with kidney cancer.

  • 3 Doors Down cancels tour during cancer battle.

  • Kryptonite singer leaves lasting rock legacy.

Brad Arnold dies at 47, nine months after revealing his diagnosis with advanced kidney cancer. The 3 Doors Down singer had shared in May last year that he was battling clear cell renal carcinoma, which had spread to his lung. His passing was confirmed by the band in a public statement.

Brad Arnold's cancer battle and final months

Arnold had spoken openly about his illness, prompting 3 Doors Down to cancel their planned summer tour. The decision marked a pause in the band’s touring schedule as he focused on treatment. According to the band’s statement, he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones, including his wife Jennifer.

The group described him not only as a frontman but as a founding member who shaped their identity from the beginning.

3 Doors Down Brad Arnold legacy

Formed in 1996 in Escatawpa, Mississippi, 3 Doors Down rose to prominence with the 2000 single Kryptonite, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track established Arnold as a distinctive voice in post-grunge rock. The band followed it up with major hits, including When I’m Gone and Here Without You, both of which became top-five singles.

Often associated with alternative rock and hard rock, the band’s music connected with a wide audience through emotionally direct lyrics. In remembering him, the group highlighted his humility, faith, and dedication to family.

Related Content
Related Content

Brad Arnold’s death marks the end of an era for fans who grew up with 3 Doors Down’s anthems. His voice defined a generation of mainstream rock.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan Breaks Through, Phillips Falls As NZ Slip To 92/3

  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Quarter-Finals Day 3: J&K, Uttarakhand, Mumbai Hold Upper Hand; Bengal Edge Ahead By 30 Runs

  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: AFG To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  4. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  5. Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2: IND Chase Revival Against NED

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Beyond Family, Caste And Consent: What The Delhi High Court’s Ruling Signals

  2. Shia Muslims Hold Anti-Pakistan Protests In J&K Over Islamabad Mosque Blast

  3. Ahead of Polls, CPI(M) In Kerala Foregrounds Development Amid Allegations

  4. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  5. Himanta Biswa Sarma: Not All Miya-Muslims Are 'Unknown'

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  2. PM Modi Highlights India As 'Trusted Partner For Growth' During Malaysia Visit

  3. PM Modi Heads To Malaysia: Defence, Semi-Conductor Deals On Agenda

  4. Peshawar Police Arrest Three In Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Bombing Probe

  5. India-US Interim Trade Deal Sees Deepening Engagement On Electronics And IP

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets