Eugene Levy and Dan Levy Mourn Schitt’s Creek Co-Star Catherine O’Hara: “Words Seem Inadequate”

Dan Levy tribute Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy remember their beloved Schitt’s Creek costar with heartfelt statements after her death.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Schitt’s Creek’s Cast
Schitt’s Creek’s Cast Mourns Demise Of Catherine OHara Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Eugene Levy remembers a 50-year creative partnership and friendship.

  • Dan Levy calls Catherine O’Hara “extended family” in emotional tribute.

  • Schitt’s Creek co-star leaves behind a defining comedic legacy.

Actor and Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy and his father, co-creator Eugene Levy, have shared touching reactions following the death of their beloved costar Catherine O’Hara Schitt’s Creek. O’Hara’s manager confirmed to PEOPLE that the Emmy-winning actor died at the age of 71, prompting an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and fans alike.

Dan Levy emotional tribute to Catherine O’Hara

Eugene Levy recalled a friendship and professional bond that spanned more than half a century. “Words seem inadequate to express the loss I feel today,” he said, noting that he had known and worked with O’Hara since their early days on the Second City stage and SCTV. He described their time together on film and television, including six cherished years on Schitt’s Creek, as deeply meaningful. “My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke and the entire O’Hara family,” Eugene added, referencing her husband and sons.

Dan Levy tribute Catherine O’Hara went viral after he shared his memories on Instagram. He wrote that working with O’Hara was like being part of an “extended family” long before Schitt’s Creek brought them together on screen. “What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O’Hara’s brilliance for all those years,” Dan wrote. He acknowledged how hard it is to imagine the world without her and promised to cherish the “funny memory” of their collaborations.

Both tributes reflect the profound impact O’Hara had on her fellow performers and the Schitt’s Creek community. Her portrayal of the eccentric Moira Rose became a cultural favourite, earning her an Emmy and securing a place in television history as one of comedy’s most unforgettable characters.

Related Content
Related Content
Catherine O’Hara dies at 71 - Instagram
Catherine O’Hara Dies At 71, Leaving Behind A Legacy That Shaped Modern Comedy

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Remembering a comedy legend

O’Hara’s influence extended well beyond Schitt’s Creek. She was celebrated for roles in Home Alone, Beetlejuice, Best in Show and more, showcasing her versatility in both comedy and drama. In remembering her, Eugene and Dan Levy highlighted not only her talent but her warmth, generosity and enduring presence in their lives.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Need 110 Runs To Seal Win; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star As Lisandro Alonso Remakes Abbas Kiarostami’s 'Taste Of Cherry'

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Live, UFC 325: Featherweight Title Rematch Underway In Sydney; Steve Waugh In Attendance

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus