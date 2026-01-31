Eugene Levy and Dan Levy Mourn Schitt’s Creek Co-Star Catherine O’Hara: “Words Seem Inadequate”

Eugene Levy remembers a 50-year creative partnership and friendship.
Dan Levy calls Catherine O’Hara “extended family” in emotional tribute.
Schitt’s Creek co-star leaves behind a defining comedic legacy.
Actor and Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy and his father, co-creator Eugene Levy, have shared touching reactions following the death of their beloved costar Catherine O’Hara Schitt’s Creek. O’Hara’s manager confirmed to PEOPLE that the Emmy-winning actor died at the age of 71, prompting an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and fans alike.
Dan Levy emotional tribute to Catherine O’Hara
Eugene Levy recalled a friendship and professional bond that spanned more than half a century. “Words seem inadequate to express the loss I feel today,” he said, noting that he had known and worked with O’Hara since their early days on the Second City stage and SCTV. He described their time together on film and television, including six cherished years on Schitt’s Creek, as deeply meaningful. “My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke and the entire O’Hara family,” Eugene added, referencing her husband and sons.
Dan Levy tribute Catherine O’Hara went viral after he shared his memories on Instagram. He wrote that working with O’Hara was like being part of an “extended family” long before Schitt’s Creek brought them together on screen. “What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O’Hara’s brilliance for all those years,” Dan wrote. He acknowledged how hard it is to imagine the world without her and promised to cherish the “funny memory” of their collaborations.
Both tributes reflect the profound impact O’Hara had on her fellow performers and the Schitt’s Creek community. Her portrayal of the eccentric Moira Rose became a cultural favourite, earning her an Emmy and securing a place in television history as one of comedy’s most unforgettable characters.
Remembering a comedy legend
O’Hara’s influence extended well beyond Schitt’s Creek. She was celebrated for roles in Home Alone, Beetlejuice, Best in Show and more, showcasing her versatility in both comedy and drama. In remembering her, Eugene and Dan Levy highlighted not only her talent but her warmth, generosity and enduring presence in their lives.