Catherine O’Hara Dies At 71, Leaving Behind A Legacy That Shaped Modern Comedy

Catherine O’Hara dies at 71 after a brief illness.
Schitt’s Creek cemented her late-career cultural impact.
Emmy-winning actor celebrated for comedy and drama.
Emmy-winning actor Catherine O’Hara, whose career helped define film and television comedy for more than five decades, has died at the age of 71. According to the Associated Press, O’Hara passed away at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness. Her death marks the end of a career that blended sharp improvisation, emotional intelligence and an unmistakable comic voice.
Catherine O’Hara’s Journey From SCTV to Screen Icon
Born in Canada, O’Hara began her career in the 1970s with Toronto’s Second City comedy troupe. It was there that she first collaborated with Eugene Levy, a partnership that would shape much of her professional life. Both went on to become original cast members of the landmark sketch series SCTV, alongside performers like Martin Short and Andrea Martin.
Her transition to film made her a familiar presence for global audiences. She played the frazzled yet loving mother in Home Alone, a role that became part of pop culture history, and later delivered memorable performances in films like Beetlejuice and several Christopher Guest ensemble comedies, where her improvisational skill stood out.
Schitt’s Creek and a Late-Career Renaissance
For a new generation, Catherine O’Hara became iconic as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek. With her elaborate wigs, heightened diction and fearless absurdity, Moira turned into a cultural phenomenon. The performance earned O’Hara an Emmy Award in 2020.
Accepting the award, she thanked creators Eugene and Dan Levy “for the opportunity to play a woman of a certain age, my age, who gets to fully be her ridiculous self,” adding that she would be “forever grateful” to the team behind the show.
Beyond Comedy and Final Years
While celebrated for comedy, O’Hara also received critical praise for dramatic work, including Emmy-nominated performances in The Last of Us and The Studio. These roles cemented her reputation as an actor who continued to evolve.
Catherine O’Hara is survived by her husband, production designer Bo Welch, and their two sons, Matthew and Luke.