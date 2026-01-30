The White Lotus Season 4 Cast Confirmed: Helena Bonham Carter, Chris Messina, Marissa Long Join HBO's Hit Series

The White Lotus Season 4 has added three new cast members: Helena Bonham Carter, Chris Messina, and Marissa Long.
Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Alexander Ludwig, and AJ Michalka are also part of the cast.
The new season will be shot in France.
The White Lotus, HBO's critically acclaimed and commercially successful series, known for its sharp satire on wealth, power, and human behaviour, is set to return with its fourth season. While the plot and character details are still under wraps, The White Lotus Season 4 has added three new cast members.
The White Lotus Season 4 cast
Helena Bonham Carter, Chris Messina, and Marissa Long are boarding the new season of the series. Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Alexander Ludwig, and AJ Michalka are also part of the cast.
Sharing the names of the new faces, the makers wrote on Instagram, "The next round of bookings has begun in France."
"Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, and AJ Michalka join season 4 of #TheWhiteLotus (sic)."
The White Lotus Season 4 shoot locations
All three seasons were set in luxury resorts in Hawaii, Sicily, and Thailand. Season 4 will head to France, with Paris and French Riviera as the key locations.
This will be the first time the show will be shot in continental Europe. Reportedly, luxurious venues such as Le Lutetia and the Ritz Paris in the capital are said to be the prime places.
About The White Lotus
The 6-part limited series premiered on July 11, 2021, followed by two successful seasons. The White Lotus earned 16 Emmy Awards from 66 nominations across its first two seasons. The third season won only one award for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.
Mike White, the show's creator, is back as writer, director, and executive producer. David Bernad and Mark Kamine have joined White as executive producers.
The production is yet to begin. The White Lotus release date announcement might take time.