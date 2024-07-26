The report also revealed that Singh has been protecting Padukone from online trolling and hate. It also mentioned that Padukone does not want to devote her time and attention to work when she is about to expect her child in September. The source continued, “That is so savage. I don’t think Deepika knows about it. Ever since she got pregnant, Ranveer has been protecting her from all toxicity on social media. Deepika is entirely focused on her impacting motherhood. She has not signed any new film. She said no to a very prestigious international series. I don’t think she will be back to work anytime soon.”