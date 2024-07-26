Deepika Padukone is currently in the news for her performance in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ The movie broke records at the box office and emerged as a commercial success. Amidst this success, she is also expecting her first child with her husband, Ranveer Singh. A recent report has revealed that the actor was approached for ‘The White Lotus S3’, but she turned it down because she wants to focus on her pregnancy and motherhood.
As reported by Times Now, Deepika Padukone has rejected the offer to star in ‘The White Lotus 3.’ The report mentioned that the actor is turning down projects because she wants to devote her time and attention to her pregnancy. The report quoted a source who revealed that Padukone will be a very ‘hands-on mother.’ The source said, “Deepika loves children. She bonds with them instinctively. You can be sure there will be no nannies or nanas to look after her child when it is born…I don’t think Deepika would ever let Ranveer share in parental chores. She will be a 100% hands-on mother.”
The report also revealed that Singh has been protecting Padukone from online trolling and hate. It also mentioned that Padukone does not want to devote her time and attention to work when she is about to expect her child in September. The source continued, “That is so savage. I don’t think Deepika knows about it. Ever since she got pregnant, Ranveer has been protecting her from all toxicity on social media. Deepika is entirely focused on her impacting motherhood. She has not signed any new film. She said no to a very prestigious international series. I don’t think she will be back to work anytime soon.”
The ‘Piku’ actor announced her pregnancy in February 2024. She is expecting to deliver her first child in September. On the work front, she also has ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline.