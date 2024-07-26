Art & Entertainment

Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Deepika Padukone has rejected 'The White Lotus 3' because she wants to focus on her pregnancy. Here's what we know so far.

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Deepika Padukone is currently in the news for her performance in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ The movie broke records at the box office and emerged as a commercial success. Amidst this success, she is also expecting her first child with her husband, Ranveer Singh. A recent report has revealed that the actor was approached for ‘The White Lotus S3’, but she turned it down because she wants to focus on her pregnancy and motherhood.

As reported by Times Now, Deepika Padukone has rejected the offer to star in ‘The White Lotus 3.’ The report mentioned that the actor is turning down projects because she wants to devote her time and attention to her pregnancy. The report quoted a source who revealed that Padukone will be a very ‘hands-on mother.’ The source said, “Deepika loves children. She bonds with them instinctively. You can be sure there will be no nannies or nanas to look after her child when it is born…I don’t think Deepika would ever let Ranveer share in parental chores. She will be a 100% hands-on mother.”

The report also revealed that Singh has been protecting Padukone from online trolling and hate. It also mentioned that Padukone does not want to devote her time and attention to work when she is about to expect her child in September. The source continued, “That is so savage. I don’t think Deepika knows about it. Ever since she got pregnant, Ranveer has been protecting her from all toxicity on social media. Deepika is entirely focused on her impacting motherhood. She has not signed any new film. She said no to a very prestigious international series. I don’t think she will be back to work anytime soon.”

The ‘Piku’ actor announced her pregnancy in February 2024. She is expecting to deliver her first child in September. On the work front, she also has ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Veteran Jonny Bairstow Sets Sights On Swift Test Return
  2. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Injured Thushara Ruled Out Of T20Is, Madushanka Named As Replacement
  3. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Captain Stokes Backs Electric Wood To Break 100mph
  4. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Confident Opportunities Will Come Fast Bowlers' Way
  5. Samit Dravid: Former India Head Coach's Son Bags Mysuru Warriors Deal In Karnataka's Domestic T20 Tournament
Football News
  1. Drone Spying Scandal: Canada Olympic Panel Removes Women's Football Coach Bev Priestman
  2. ESP 2-1 JPN: Aitana Bonmati Inspires Spain Women To Opening Paris Olympics Win
  3. USA 3-0 Zambia: Emma Hayes' United States Off To Flying Start At Paris Olympics
  4. English Premier League: Slot Keen To Work With Current Liverpool Squad Amid Transfer Concerns
  5. Bundesliga: Sesko Opts For Leipzig Stay Over Arsenal, Manchester United Move
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  3. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Congress Distances Itself From MP Channi's 'Undeclared Emergency' Comment; BJP Demands Expulsion
  2. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bravehearts; Tunnel Project To Be Inaugurated Today
  3. Weather News LIVE: Schools Open In Mumbai Today, Closed In Pune Amid Heavy Rains; Busy Roads Of Delhi Waterlogged
  4. Jaishankar-Wang Meeting: Talks On 'Full Respect' For LAC, Disengagement At India-China Border | Details
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
Entertainment News
  1. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  2. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' To Arrive On OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer
  3. R Madhavan Buys New Property In BKC, Mumbai Worth THIS Whopping Amount-Report
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': JioCinema Files Complaint Against 'Doctored' Clip Featuring Armaan Malik and Kritika
  5. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
US News
  1. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  2. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
  3. TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened
  4. Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokuragem Sentenced For Major Tax Evasion | What This Means For The Series' Future
  5. Was Donald Trump Shot? FBI Director 'Doubtful' Over Bullet Graze Or Shrapnel
World News
  1. Heavy Rain In Northern Japan Triggers Floods, Landslides, Forcing Hundreds To Take Shelter
  2. Brazil Apologizes For Post-WWII Persecution Of Japanese Immigrants
  3. 'Disgusting': White House Describes Sexist, Racist Attacks On Kamala Harris '
  4. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  5. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
Latest Stories
  1. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Soon on exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
  2. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  5. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, People Advised To Stay In; CM Shinde Says Will Airlift People If Needed
  7. Weather News: Red Alert In Mumbai, Schools Closed; NDRF In Pune For Rescue | Highlights, July 25
  8. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw