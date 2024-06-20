After attending the special event of 'Kalki 2898 AD' in Mumbai yesterday, June 19, actress Deepika Padukone headed out of the city with her husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika and Ranveer were spotted in at the Mumbai airport today, June 20. As usual, they turned heads with their fashion choices.
Ranveer and Deepika twinned in black outfits. Mom-to-be Deepika wore a black dress with a cardigan of the same colour. She kept her hair open, and wore a pair of cool shades and white sneakers. Ranveer was seen in a black shirt and baggy trousers, and black sunglasses.
Ranveer as a doting husband helped his wife to get down from the car. He guarded and walk beside her as the paps surrounded them for pics. Ranveer held Deepika's hand as they made their way to the entrance.
Watch the video of Deepika and Ranveer here.
Deepika and Ranveer who got married in 2018, are all set to welcome their first child in September this year. She posted her first pics on Instagram yesterday flaunting her baby bump in a black bodycon dress.
Deepika attended the pre-release event of her upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD' held in Mumbai on Wednesday. Along with her, the other cast of the film- Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan also graced the event. The diva looked gorgeous in the black dress and she radiated the pregnancy glow.
At the event, Deepika, cradling her baby bump, revealed that Prabhas fed her delicious food during the shoot. She said, “I’m actually like this because of all the food Prabhas fed me. It got to the point where it was a full catering service, not just food from home. He feeds from the heart.”
Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is releasing worldwide on June 27.