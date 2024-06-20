Art & Entertainment

Ranveer Singh Gets Protective Of Pregnant Wife Deepika Padukone As They Fly Out Of Mumbai-Watch Video

Ranveer Singh guarded and walked beside his pregnant wife Deepika Padukone as the paps surrounded them for pics. Ranveer held Deepika's hand as they made their way to the entrance.

Instagram
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted at airport Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After attending the special event of 'Kalki 2898 AD' in Mumbai yesterday, June 19, actress Deepika Padukone headed out of the city with her husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika and Ranveer were spotted in at the Mumbai airport today, June 20. As usual, they turned heads with their fashion choices.

Ranveer and Deepika twinned in black outfits. Mom-to-be Deepika wore a black dress with a cardigan of the same colour. She kept her hair open, and wore a pair of cool shades and white sneakers. Ranveer was seen in a black shirt and baggy trousers, and black sunglasses.

Ranveer as a doting husband helped his wife to get down from the car. He guarded and walk beside her as the paps surrounded them for pics. Ranveer held Deepika's hand as they made their way to the entrance.

Watch the video of Deepika and Ranveer here.

Deepika and Ranveer who got married in 2018, are all set to welcome their first child in September this year. She posted her first pics on Instagram yesterday flaunting her baby bump in a black bodycon dress.

Deepika attended the pre-release event of her upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD' held in Mumbai on Wednesday. Along with her, the other cast of the film- Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan also graced the event. The diva looked gorgeous in the black dress and she radiated the pregnancy glow.

At the event, Deepika, cradling her baby bump, revealed that Prabhas fed her delicious food during the shoot. She said, “I’m actually like this because of all the food Prabhas fed me. It got to the point where it was a full catering service, not just food from home. He feeds from the heart.”

Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is releasing worldwide on June 27.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Photos: Devastating Floods And Landslides Hit Sikkim
  2. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  3. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: NEET Paper Was Leaked, 4 Arrested Students Tell Cops; Rain In Delhi
  4. Kallakurichi Spurious Liquor: At least 29 Dead, Over 60 Hospitalised; TN CM Stalin Orders CB-CID Probe
  5. Hajj 2024: Over 65 Indians Among 645 Deaths During Pilgrimage This Year, Most Fatalities Linked To Heat
Entertainment News
  1. Alia Bhatt Reveals She Shared A 'Seamless' Dynamic With Vedang Raina While Working On 'Jigra'
  2. Shatrughan Sinha Quashes Reports Of Him Not Attending Daughter Sonakshi's Wedding: I Will Be There Certainly
  3. Watch: Prabhas And Amitabh Bachchan Help Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone At 'Kalki 2898 AD' Event
  4. Jordan Peele Sets New Film October 2026 Release
  5. BTS Member Jimin To Release Second Solo Album Next Month
Sports News
  1. IND Tour Of ZIM: Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana Among Fresh Faces Reportedly In Line For Debut - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  2. West Indies Vs England, T20 World Cup Highlights: Marauding Salt Takes ENG To Eight-Wicket Win
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: WV Raman Reportedly In Fray With Gautam Gambhir For India Head Coach Post
  4. IND Vs AFG, T20 WC: Jonathan Trott Thrilled For Day Match Against India
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Korda Defeats Dimitrov In 3 Sets To Advance To Quarterfinals
World News
  1. Hajj 2024: Over 65 Indians Among 645 Deaths During Pilgrimage This Year, Most Fatalities Linked To Heat
  2. In 'Strongest-Ever Treaty', Russia And North Korea To Provide Each Other Immediate Military Aid In Event Of War
  3. 'Dumped Like Bag Of Rubbish': Indian Farm Labourer Left To Die On Road In Italy; Embassy Reacts
  4. Virginia Claims Top Spot As Most Patriotic State In America | Check Full List
  5. The leader Of Lebanon's Hezbollah Group Warns Archenemy Israel Against Wider War
Latest Stories
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nalanda University: From Ruins To New Campus | A Tour
  3. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  4. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  5. Woman Finds Dead Mouse Inside Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Bottle Ordered Online | Video
  6. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Trailer Review: Tahira Kashyap's Tale Of Three Women Dealing With Urban Loneliness Is As Real As It Can Get
  7. Denmark Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch DEN Vs ENG In European Championship
  8. Breaking News, June 19: Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21