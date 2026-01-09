Muzaffar Ali Donates Rare Anjuman Print To NFDC Under National Film Heritage Mission

Muzaffar Ali donates rare Anjuman 35mm print.
Film added to NFDC-NFAI national archives.
Director stresses urgency of celluloid preservation
Renowned filmmaker Muzaffar Ali's donation of Anjuman marks a significant moment in the preservation for Indian cinema. A rare 35mm release print of the 1986 film has been handed over to the National Film Development Corporation and the National Film Archive of India, reinforcing long-term efforts to safeguard celluloid heritage under the National Film Heritage Mission.
An important addition to India’s film archives
The print was formally donated by Ali to NFDC Managing Director Prakash Magdum in New Delhi. According to a report by The Times of India, the inclusion of Anjuman enriches the NFDC-NFAI collection, especially as original celluloid prints from the period are increasingly difficult to preserve.
The film, directed and produced by Ali, was an official selection at the Indian Panorama in 1986 and screened internationally at festivals including Vancouver and Tehran. Despite its global exposure, it never received a theatrical release in India, making the surviving print particularly valuable.
Muzaffar Ali on preservation and legacy
Speaking about the donation, Ali said the work undertaken by NFDC-NFAI is vital for filmmakers and the future of cinema. He noted that celluloid is fragile and that watching images fade is deeply painful, given the care invested in colour and design. He described preservation as a cultural responsibility rather than a commercial exercise, adding that archives help build bridges between generations of viewers. For Ali, donating Anjuman ensures the film’s aesthetic and emotional value remains accessible. He called it a meticulously crafted cinematic document and said its loss would have been irreversible.
Why Anjuman still matters
The film holds a distinctive place in Indian cinema for its artistry and themes. Shabana Azmi sang her own playback songs, composed by Khayyam with lyrics by Shahryar and Faiz Ahmed Faiz. Shot extensively in old Lucknow by cinematographer Ishan Arya, Anjuman sensitively portrays the lives of chikankari artisans and the exploitation behind their labour.
