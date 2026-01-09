Muzaffar Ali Donates Rare Anjuman Print To NFDC Under National Film Heritage Mission

Muzaffar Ali on preservation and legacy

Speaking about the donation, Ali said the work undertaken by NFDC-NFAI is vital for filmmakers and the future of cinema. He noted that celluloid is fragile and that watching images fade is deeply painful, given the care invested in colour and design. He described preservation as a cultural responsibility rather than a commercial exercise, adding that archives help build bridges between generations of viewers. For Ali, donating Anjuman ensures the film’s aesthetic and emotional value remains accessible. He called it a meticulously crafted cinematic document and said its loss would have been irreversible.