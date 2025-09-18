Shabana Azmi Turns 75: A Defiant Artiste For The Ages

Reams have been written about Azmi’s work in alternate cinema. However, her straddling of the commercial with it is possibly unique to her, and at best to Rekha (who left celluloid much earlier). Shekhar Kapoor’s Masoom (1983) showcases a woman’s conflict between coming to terms with her husband’s short affair resulting in a son, and her own motherly instincts that wish to comfort the boy, now an orphan, desperately looking for his father. She is aware that it is her lack of acceptance that does not allow the father to acknowledge the boy as his son. This role had Azmi look at a woman and mother as a deeply human character, away from the holier-than-thou, perennially sacrificial, ‘devi’ avatar, core to the patriarchal portrayals of the Indian mother, that were the mainstream order of the day. ‘Ussey maloom hai ki tum uske kya ho, uske paas jaao DK’- says Indu (Shabana Azmi) in a particularly poignant scene when she reveals to DK (Naseeruddin Shah) that Rahul (Jugal Hansraj) has found out that DK is in fact his fathe, and hasn’t revealed his identity to him despite knowing his desperation to find his father. The restraint, heartbreak and anger that lace her voice are enough for an understanding of everything that she is going through, in that moment of agony as a hurt wife, a pained woman, and a heartbroken mother.