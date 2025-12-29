No Evidence Of Border Crossing, Say BSF And Meghalaya Police On Hadi Murder

Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a frontline leader of the July uprising and convener of the Inqilab Mancha, is laid to rest following a funeral prayer attended by hundreds of thousands at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on December 20, 2025. Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a frontline leader of the July uprising and convener of the Inqilab Mancha, is laid to rest following a funeral prayer attended by hundreds of thousands at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on December 20, 2025. Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency