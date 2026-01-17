Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

Omar Bin Hadi, elder brother of slain radical youth leader Osman Sharif Bin Hadi, has been appointed second secretary at Bangladesh’s Assistant High Commission in Birmingham.
The elder brother of slain radical youth leader Osman Sharif Bin Hadi has been appointed as the second secretary at Bangladesh's diplomatic mission in Britain by the interim government, local media reported on Friday.
On December 12, Osman, a 32-year-old Inqilab Moncho spokesperson, was shot in the head while participating in an electoral campaign in Dhaka. After being evacuated to Singapore for more specialised care, he passed away six days later from his wounds.
Following his passing, Dhaka mobs caused chaos by setting the offices of well-known newspapers and progressive cultural organisations on fire. Attacks targeting the minority Hindu community also occurred in Bangladesh.
Omar Bin Hadi, the elder brother of Osman, has been appointed second secretary at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Birmingham, the UK, on a contractual basis, the Daily Star newspaper reported.
His appointment will be effective for three years from the date of joining, the paper reported, citing a notification issued by the Contracts and Foreign Appointment Wing of the Ministry of Public Administration.
"The appointment was given on the condition that he must sever all professional ties with any other occupation, business, or government, semi-government, or private organisation. Other terms of the appointment will be determined by the contract," the notification said.
The notification was sent out on Thursday, according to the Dhaka Tribune.
On the President's direction, Abul Hayat Md Rafique, joint secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, signed the gazette.