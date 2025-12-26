Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

Thousands paralyse central Dhaka demanding arrest of perpetrators in brutal murder of young student; anger mounts over alleged police inaction and political cover-up

Violence in Bangladesh after death of youth protest leader
A girl rescues books from a shop near the premises of the Prothom Alo daily newspaper which was set on fire by angry protesters after news reached the country from Singapore of the death of a prominent activist Sharif Osman Hadi, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Protesters block Farmgate junction in Dhaka demanding justice for murdered student Sharif Osman Hadi.

  • Claim killing was targeted political assassination; accuse police of shielding powerful figures.

  • Demonstration reflects rising public frustration over political violence and perceived law enforcement inaction.

Hundreds of protesters, including students, civil society activists and members of the family of the deceased, blocked the busy Farmgate junction in Dhaka demanding immediate justice for the murder of Sharif Osman Hadi, a 23-year-old university student killed in a suspected targeted attack earlier this month.

The demonstration, which began around midday and continued into the evening, brought traffic to a standstill on one of the capital’s busiest intersections. Protesters carried placards reading “Justice for Hadi”, “End Impunity”, and “Arrest the Killers Now”, while chanting slogans against police negligence and alleged political protection of the culprits.

Sharif Osman Hadi, a student of Dhaka University’s Department of Political Science, was shot dead on December 12, 2025, near his residence in the Mohammadpur area by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle. Police initially registered the case as a mugging attempt gone wrong, but the family and eyewitnesses have consistently claimed it was a premeditated political assassination linked to Hadi’s vocal criticism of local ruling party affiliates and student politics.

The protesters accused the police of deliberately delaying the investigation and failing to arrest any suspects despite clear CCTV footage and witness statements. They also alleged that powerful political figures with links to the ruling party were shielding the perpetrators. The family has publicly named two individuals they believe masterminded the killing.

Addressing the crowd, Hadi’s elder brother said: “My brother was killed because he spoke the truth. The police know who did it, but they are protecting them. We will not leave the streets until justice is served.”

The demonstration was largely peaceful, though police formed barricades and used mild lathi-charge to prevent protesters from marching toward the Prime Minister’s Office. Several student organisations and rights groups, including the Bangladesh Students’ Union and Ain o Salish Kendra, extended support to the protest.

The incident has reignited public anger over rising political violence and law-and-order failures in Bangladesh since the August 2024 change in government. The interim administration has yet to issue an official statement on the protest or the case.

Published At:
Tags

