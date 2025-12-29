India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND-W Vs SL-W Match – Check Result

India beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in the fourth women’s T20I on December 28
Smriti Mandhana (80) and Shafali Verma (79) shared a record 162-run opening stand
India posted their highest-ever women’s T20I total of 221/2
Vaishnavi Sharma starred with the ball, taking 2/24 as Sri Lanka were restricted to 191/6
India delivered another commanding all-round performance to overpower Sri Lanka by 30 runs in the fourth women’s T20I, sealing an unassailable 4-0 lead in the five-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday, December 28.
The hosts laid the foundation with a historic opening stand between Smriti Mandhana (80) and Shafali Verma (79) before young spinner Vaishnavi Sharma applied the brakes with a superb spell of 2/24, ensuring Sri Lanka fell short despite a spirited chase.
Record-Breaking Opening Stand
Asked to bat first, India posted a formidable 221/2, their highest-ever total in women’s T20 Internationals, driven by a breathtaking 162-run partnership between Mandhana and Shafali – now the highest partnership for any wicket for India in the format.
Having batted second in all three previous matches of the series, the Indian openers made full use of the opportunity to set the tone, peppering the Greenfield Stadium boundaries with precision rather than reckless power.
Mandhana, regaining her fluency after a relatively quiet series by her standards, struck the ball cleanly through the off-side and was equally authoritative on the leg-side, clearing the ropes three times.
Her innings also carried personal significance, as she became only the fourth woman batter – after Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates, and Charlotte Edwards – to cross 10,000 international runs across formats.
Shafali, meanwhile, continued her prolific run with a third successive half-century of the series, narrowly missing out on a maiden T20I hundred. She was dismissed for 79 off 46 balls, which included 12 fours and a six, after returning a catch to Nimasha Meepage in the 16th over.
The pair have now registered four century-plus partnerships together, surpassing their own previous best of 143 against the West Indies at Gros Islet in 2019.
Late Flourish Takes India Past 220
After Mandhana and Shafali departed in quick succession, India showed no signs of slowing down. Richa Ghosh unleashed a late assault, smashing 40 not out off just 16 balls with four fours and three sixes, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur chipped in with 16 not out from nine deliveries.
The unbeaten 53-run stand for the third wicket propelled India well beyond the 200-run mark, leaving Sri Lanka with an imposing target of 222.
Sri Lanka Fight Hard
Sri Lanka responded positively, with Hasini Perera setting the tempo through a brisk 33 off 20 balls, laced with seven fours, in a 59-run opening stand alongside skipper Chamari Athapaththu.
Athapaththu once again showcased her class, compiling 52 off 37 deliveries, including three fours and three sixes, but the escalating required run rate on a batting-friendly surface proved difficult to sustain.
In a contest where even minor bowling errors were punished, Vaishnavi Sharma stood out with remarkable control, delivering nine dot balls in her four-over spell. She removed both Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama (20), applying decisive pressure during the middle overs.
Arundhati Reddy (2/42) played a key supporting role, dismissing Perera in the sixth over and later accounting for Kavisha Dilhari (13).
Despite flashes of resistance, Sri Lanka lost wickets in clusters towards the end and closed their innings at 191/6, falling short by 30 runs.
With the result, India have taken a 4-0 lead in the series. The fifth and final T20I will be played at the same venue on December 30, giving the hosts an opportunity to complete a clean sweep.
