India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND-W Vs SL-W Match – Check Result

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: India clinched an unassailable 4-0 lead in the women’s T20I series after defeating Sri Lanka by 30 runs in Thiruvananthapuram, powered by a record opening stand

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 4th T20I who won yesterday in IND-W vs SL-W in Thiruvananthapuram
India players celebrate after winning their fourth women's T20I match against Sri Lanka on December 29, 2025. | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in the fourth women’s T20I on December 28

  • Smriti Mandhana (80) and Shafali Verma (79) shared a record 162-run opening stand

  • India posted their highest-ever women’s T20I total of 221/2

  • Vaishnavi Sharma starred with the ball, taking 2/24 as Sri Lanka were restricted to 191/6

India delivered another commanding all-round performance to overpower Sri Lanka by 30 runs in the fourth women’s T20I, sealing an unassailable 4-0 lead in the five-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday, December 28.

The hosts laid the foundation with a historic opening stand between Smriti Mandhana (80) and Shafali Verma (79) before young spinner Vaishnavi Sharma applied the brakes with a superb spell of 2/24, ensuring Sri Lanka fell short despite a spirited chase.

Record-Breaking Opening Stand

Asked to bat first, India posted a formidable 221/2, their highest-ever total in women’s T20 Internationals, driven by a breathtaking 162-run partnership between Mandhana and Shafali – now the highest partnership for any wicket for India in the format.

Having batted second in all three previous matches of the series, the Indian openers made full use of the opportunity to set the tone, peppering the Greenfield Stadium boundaries with precision rather than reckless power.

Mandhana, regaining her fluency after a relatively quiet series by her standards, struck the ball cleanly through the off-side and was equally authoritative on the leg-side, clearing the ropes three times.

Related Content
Related Content

Her innings also carried personal significance, as she became only the fourth woman batter – after Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates, and Charlotte Edwards – to cross 10,000 international runs across formats.

Shafali, meanwhile, continued her prolific run with a third successive half-century of the series, narrowly missing out on a maiden T20I hundred. She was dismissed for 79 off 46 balls, which included 12 fours and a six, after returning a catch to Nimasha Meepage in the 16th over.

The pair have now registered four century-plus partnerships together, surpassing their own previous best of 143 against the West Indies at Gros Islet in 2019.

Late Flourish Takes India Past 220

After Mandhana and Shafali departed in quick succession, India showed no signs of slowing down. Richa Ghosh unleashed a late assault, smashing 40 not out off just 16 balls with four fours and three sixes, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur chipped in with 16 not out from nine deliveries.

The unbeaten 53-run stand for the third wicket propelled India well beyond the 200-run mark, leaving Sri Lanka with an imposing target of 222.

Sri Lanka Fight Hard

Sri Lanka responded positively, with Hasini Perera setting the tempo through a brisk 33 off 20 balls, laced with seven fours, in a 59-run opening stand alongside skipper Chamari Athapaththu.

Athapaththu once again showcased her class, compiling 52 off 37 deliveries, including three fours and three sixes, but the escalating required run rate on a batting-friendly surface proved difficult to sustain.

In a contest where even minor bowling errors were punished, Vaishnavi Sharma stood out with remarkable control, delivering nine dot balls in her four-over spell. She removed both Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama (20), applying decisive pressure during the middle overs.

Arundhati Reddy (2/42) played a key supporting role, dismissing Perera in the sixth over and later accounting for Kavisha Dilhari (13).

Despite flashes of resistance, Sri Lanka lost wickets in clusters towards the end and closed their innings at 191/6, falling short by 30 runs.

With the result, India have taken a 4-0 lead in the series. The fifth and final T20I will be played at the same venue on December 30, giving the hosts an opportunity to complete a clean sweep.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For New Zealand ODIs: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Set To Be Rested - Report States Why

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Who Are In Race To Knockouts After Round 3? Check Points Table

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli To Play For Delhi In January 6 Game Against Railways

  4. Who Is Sonam Yeshey? Bhutan Spinner Becomes First Bowler To Get Eight-Wicket Haul In T20I

  5. The Ashes: ICC Rates MCG Pitch ‘Unsatisfactory’ After Bowler-Dominated Boxing Day Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Red Flags, Old Struggles: CPI Marks 100 Years in Mumbai

  2. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  3. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  4. Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

  5. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

Entertainment News

  1. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  2. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  4. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  5. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  2. No Evidence Of Border Crossing, Say BSF And Meghalaya Police On Hadi Murder

  3. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  4. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  5. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

Latest Stories

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. Taurus January 2026 Horoscope: Financial Stability, Career Shifts, Emotional Growth, And Health Awareness

  3. Delhi Air Quality Slips To Very Poor As AQI Hits 390, Orange Alert Issued

  4. Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs, EPL 2025-26: Eagles Beaten At Home Through Archie Gray's First Senior Goal

  5. Gemini January 2026 Horoscope: Career Challenges, Financial Gains, Romantic Progress, And Health Caution

  6. AISPLB Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

  7. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND-W Vs SL-W Match – Check Result

  8. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Pathaan, Becomes 7th Highest-Grossing Indian Film