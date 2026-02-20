Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday In SL Vs ZIM Match?

Zimbabwe defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in Group B of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Sri Lanka posted 178/7, led by Pathum Nissanka’s 62 off 41 balls and a handy contribution from Pavan Rathnayake
Brian Bennett (63) and Sikandar Raza (45) powered Zimbabwe* to victory, giving them crucial momentum ahead of the Super Eight stage
Zimbabwe notched up a stunning six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their final Group B T20 World Cup match on Thursday.
Opting to bat, Pathum Nissanka carted eight fours en route to a 41-ball 62 and Pavan Rathnayake blasted a 25-ball 44 in the back end as SL posted 178 for 7.
In reply, Brian Bennett (63) hit a fifty and skipper Sikandar Raza (45) produced the needed acceleration as Zimbabwe chased down the total, scoring 182-4 in 19.3 overs to top the group.
Earlier, Graeme Cremer (2/27), Blessing Muzarabani (2/38) and Brad Evans (2/35) claimed two wickets each for Zimbabwe.
Both the teams have qualified for the Super 8s.
Brief Scores:
Sri Lanka: 178-7 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 62; Graeme Cremer 2/27, Blessing Muzarabani 2/38).
Zimbabwe: 182 for 4 in 19.3 overs (Brian Bennett 63, Sikandar Raza 45; Dushan Hemantha 2/36).