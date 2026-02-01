Mumbai City FC 1-0 Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League: Islanders Edge Season Opener With Kotal Own Goal

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2025-26: Mumbai City kicked off their ISL campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC, as a second-half own goal from Pritam Kotal proved decisive

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC match report Indian Super League 2025-26 round 1
Mumbai City FC players celebrate Pritam Kotal's own goal during the Indian Super League match against Chennaiyin FC on February 20, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
  • Mumbai City FC secured a 1-0 victory courtesy of a 48th-minute own goal by Pritam Kotal

  • First half lacked rhythm, with both sides struggling to create clear openings

  • Pereyra Diaz and Ortiz tested Nawaz, while Chennaiyin relied heavily on crosses and set-pieces

Mumbai City FC began their Indian Super League season on a winning note, edging past Chennaiyin FC 1-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Thursday.

A tightly-contested encounter was decided by an own goal in the 48th minute by Pritam Kotal as the Islanders secured all three points.

Neither team could create much flow in the match as they cancelled each other out in the midfield. Chances were at a premium in the first half as the attackers found it difficult to break the opposition defence.

Jorge Pereyra Díaz forced a fine save out of Mohammad Nawaz after he was played through by Jorge Ortiz. Minutes later, Brandon Fernandes found Lallianzuala Chhangte at the far post. The forward laid the ball on the path of Ortiz but the Spaniard’s effort only found the goalkeeper.

Chennaiyin relied on long balls with Irfan Yadwad and new signing Iñigo Martín as the target men, but they were well marked by the Mumbai City defence. The away side earned five corner kicks in the first half but did not trouble Phurba Lachenpa in the Mumbai goal.

The Chennaiyin wingers were sending in crosses which were a regularity throughout the match, but the opposition defence were alert to the danger with Valpuia making two crucial clearances at the back post.

The Islanders started the second half with more intent, earning an early corner. The early pressure led to them taking the lead after four minutes of the restart. Joni Kauko’s attempted cross, which was aimed for Pereyra Díaz in the box, took a huge deflection off Pritam Kotal and found the target, wrong-footing Mohammad Nawaz in goal.

Chennaiyin kept possession after trailing in the match, but the pattern of their attack remained the same, using their wide players to whip in crosses into the box. Mumbai City's defence maintained their shape and ensured the opposition forwards did not create any clear-cut chances.

Chennaiyin earned a total of 15 corner kicks, including four back-to-back but were not able to capitalise. The closest they came to scoring was when Mandar Rao Dessai could not get a proper connection after an initial corner kick was recycled into the box during the dying stages of the match.

In the end, Mumbai City held on to their slender lead to secure all three points.

