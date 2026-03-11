'Different Level': Viv Richards Heaps Praise On World-Beating Men In Blue

Calling India's T20 World Cup 2026 title a "great present for the fans", the legendary Viv Richards said the Men In Blue had taken the sport of cricket to a different octane, especially in the limited-overs formats

Viv Richards On Indias T20 World Cup 2026 Win: Cricket Legend Heaps Praise On Men In Blue
Former West Indies cricketer Sir Viv Richards presents a special cricket bat to King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St. James's Palace in London. Photo: PTI
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Viv Richards effusive in praise of India's white-ball teams after T20 World Cup triumph

  • West Indies legend assuming new role as official Envoy of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

  • Cricket great hopes of spreading the message of peace in his new ambassadorial capacity

India has taken its cricket to a different level as far as white ball format is concerned, West Indies legend Viv Richards has said in the wake of Team India's recent T20 World Cup win by an emphatic 96 runs over New Zealand.

India T20 World Cup 2026 Review: Scores, Stats And Key Moments From Group Stage To Historic Final Triumph - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
India's T20 World Cup 2026 Review: Revisiting Key Moments, From Group Stage To Historic Triumph

BY Deepak Joshi

The legendary West Indies cricketer was in London this week as part of his new role as the official Envoy of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), to be held in his home country of Antigua and Barbuda in November.

In an interaction with PTI at the Commonwealth's Marlborough House HQ, Richards shared his reflections on the love of cricket across the Commonwealth and his hopes of spreading the message of peace in his new ambassadorial capacity.

"India have taken the game, in my opinion, to a different level, more so in the limited overs, the ODIs, the T20s," Richards was effusive in his praise for the 'Men In Blue'.

"It is a great present for the fans because of the love and the passion that they show for the game in itself. I just think the result would have been the right result because of that love and passion and the country that it is played in," he said.

Asked if cricket will also play a central role in his new assignment as CHOGM Envoy, the Antigua's favourite son admitted that some "blast from the past" is likely to be on display when the heads of government from across the 56 member countries descend upon his home nation later this year.

"Well, we know that cricket is hugely played in Commonwealth countries. These are things that we are renowned for in the region." Richards recollected the days of Caribbean dominance during the nascent years of limited overs cricket, when it was a 60-overs-side game.

"We won the very first World Cup in 1975 and next one in 1979. So, cricket had a huge part to play where we are as West Indians. And more so, the folks who would have been fans of the West Indies teams of the past certainly will remember some of the great times that we would have had. These are some of the things that they can look forward to," he shared.

Resonating with this cricket focus, Richards presented a special "Master Blaster" inscribed bat to the Head of the Commonwealth, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla during a special Commonwealth Day reception at St James' Palace in London on Monday evening.

"Cricket plays a huge part in our domestic lives in the Caribbean so that's quite appropriate, in my opinion, that we can present that particular present to His Highness on behalf of the Antiguan and Barbudan people and the government," he noted.

CHOGM 2026, scheduled from from November 1- 4 at St. John's in Antigua and Barbuda, is themed as 'Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth'.

Asked about his own vision around that theme, Richards said he felt privileged to be involved and showcase his country's vibrancy to the heads of government, ministers and representatives from business, civil society and youth organisations who will be heading to the Caribbean.

"What the Commonwealth does represent is people coming together and the things that can be achieved together.

"I'm going to be biased (about Antigua and Barbuda), but it's the most beautiful country or island that you can find.

"One of the things that I've always been impressed with, because I'm an outgoing guy who spends a lot of time outdoors, and when you can muster 365 beaches on a small island with a population of maybe 100,000 people, that to me is just unreal. We are vibrant people... loving people," he shared.

Reflecting upon the role of the organisation amid ongoing global conflicts, Richards said he remains hopeful that CHOGM can help "spread the word of peace".

"We see the world is so messed up at this particular stage, where there's so many turmoils, there are so many little wars going on here and there.

"And, I'm certain that the Commonwealth in its ways and the things that it would have achieved in the past, will be hoping to bring the world much closer together. And these are the things that I believe we should continue to prolong," he said.

