Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Battle for Group B Supremacy At R Premadasa Stadium

SL vs ZIM Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check the play-by-play updates of the SL vs ZIM Group B match 38 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

S
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
SL vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe at R. Premadasa Stadium
Sri Lanka batter Pathum Nissanka in action against Australia in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B clash. OfficialSLC/X
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match 37 to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 19, Thursday. Both Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are already qualified for the Super Eight and they will look to prepare for one final time before the big clashes. Sri Lanka have been dominant at home and riding on Pathum Nissanka's form, they demolished Australia in the last match. Zimbabwe's last match against Ireland was washed out and they will want to have some gametime before they face the big oppositions. Follow real-time updates and live score of the exciting ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash here.
LIVE UPDATES

Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Super Eight Seeding

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are both qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8. Sri Lanka are in Group 2 with New Zealand, Pakistan and England. Zimbabwe are in Group 1 with India, South Africa and West Indies.

Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe

  • Series: ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Group B Match 38

  • Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

  • Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026

  • Time: 3:00 PM IST

Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello!

Hello and welcome back to our live blog as Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe. Stay tuned for all the live updates from this clash.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. West Indies Vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Forde And Joseph Reduce Italians To 57/4

  2. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Battle for Group B Supremacy At R Premadasa Stadium

  3. India Women vs Australia Women Live Score, 2nd T20I: Voll, Mooney Out On Crease; Renuka Opens Bowling | AUS-W 3/0 (1)

  4. India Unbeaten At T20 World Cup 2026: What We Learnt From SKY & Co's Group Stage Matches

  5. Shivam Dube, Now India's Premier Power-Hitter? What Is The Method To His Madness?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Significance Of A Decisive Mandate In Bangladesh 

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Dark Side Of Tech, Analysed

  3. Day In Pics: February 18, 2026

  4. Supreme Court to Hear Plea Against Denial of Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

  5. Bhagwat Engages Lucknow University Students Amid NSUI Protests Over UGC Debate

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  2. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  3. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

  4. 14 Ex-Cricket Captains, Including Kapil Dev And Sunil Gavaskar, Urge Fair Treatment For Imran Khan

  5. Om Birla Attends Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In, Invites Bangladesh PM to India

Latest Stories

  1. West Indies Vs Italy Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XI, Weather Forecast

  2. The Kerala Story 2: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Criticises The Film For 'Spreading False Propaganda'

  3. West Indies Vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Forde And Joseph Reduce Italians To 57/4

  4. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  5. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  6. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  7. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  8. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today