New Zealand At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

New Zealand qualified to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight
New Zealand's opponents in Group 2 of Super Eight are Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka
Check New Zealand's full schedule, opponents, date and venue below
New Zealand’s journey at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has been marked by strong performances and strategic cricket that earned them a place in the Super Eight stage. After entering the tournament from Group D alongside South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada, and the UAE, the Black Caps knew that progression hinged on consistent results, and they delivered when it mattered most.
Their pivotal win came against Canada, where a dominant chase saw them seal an eight-wicket victory and confirm qualification to the Super Eights. New Zealand’s balanced mix of experienced campaigners and aggressive young batters ensured they finished among the top two in their group. The Black Caps have traditionally been competitive in T20 cricket, and this outing showed their adaptability and determination on subcontinental pitches.
New Zealand At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage
New Zealand booked their Super Eight spot with an impressive win over Canada, finishing their group stage campaign with six points and sealing progression without depending on other results. They also registered comforatble wins agianst Afghanistan and UAE but suffered a defeat against the 2026 T20 World Cup runner-ups, South Africa. However, six points were enough for them to secure a place in the Super Eight Stage.
New Zealand At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule
In the Super Eight stage, New Zealand’s schedule includes matches against Pakistan (Feb 21), Sri Lanka (Feb 25), and England (Feb 27), all part of Group 2 fixtures. These games are critical tests against quality opposition as New Zealand look to secure one of the top two slots for a semi-final berth.
New Zealand At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Opponents
New Zealand’s Super 8 opponents include Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England, each boasting strong T20 credentials. Pakistan brings power hitters, wrist spin variety and lost only one match in the group stage, against India, Sri Lanka offers spin depth, home advantage elements but lost to Zimbabwe recentlyu, and England are known for its aggressive batting lineup, which couldn't show much effective performance in the tournament so far but can be brutal in any other day. This group promises to test New Zealand’s strategy and execution under pressure.
New Zealand At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Venues
New Zealand’s Super Eight matches will be hosted in Sri Lanka, with all the fixtures scheduled at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The ground is known for spin-assisting conditions, meaning teams need both tactical bowling plans and adaptable batting approaches.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pre-Seeding
For the Super Eight stage, teams were grouped before the tournament began, Group 2 consists of New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England, after qualification from initial group play. No points or net run rate from the opening round carry over, giving every side a fresh start in the Super Eights.
New Zealand At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info
New Zealand's ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eights matches will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels and live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
Who will New Zealand play in their first Super 8 match?
New Zealand will play their first Super 8 match against Pakistan on February 21.
Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan Super 8 match be played?
The New Zealand vs Pakistan Super 8 match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Are New Zealand unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2026?
No, New Zealand are not unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2026 as they lost to South Africa.