New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday's Super Eights Match?

Rachin Ravindra hit a 22-ball 32 before claiming career-best T20I figures of 4/27 for New Zealand, while Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera picked up three wickets apiece for Sri Lanka

New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterdays Super Eights Match?
New Zealand's players celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Photo: AP
  • An 84-run seventh wicket stand lifted New Zealand to 168 for 7

  • Sri Lanka could only score 107 for 8 in response

  • Lankans knocked out of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Co-hosts Sri Lanka were on Wednesday knocked out of T20 World Cup as Rachin Ravindra grabbed a career-best 4/27 in a splendid all-round display to power New Zealand to a comprehensive 61-run victory in their Super Eights clash in Colombo.

Cole McConchie justified his selection with a composed unbeaten 31 off 23 balls (3x4, 2x6) while skipper Mitchell Santner came into his own with a 26-ball 47 (2x4, 4x6) as the duo stitched a match-defining 84-run seventh wicket stand off 47 balls to lift New Zealand to 168/7 after Sri Lanka opted to bowl.

After allowing the Kiwis to score 70 runs in the last four overs, Sri Lanka, who had collapsed for 95 against England in their Super Eights opener, suffered yet another batting meltdown.

Chasing 169, Sri Lanka could only score 107/8 with Ravindra -- who also made 32 with the bat -- leading the spin charge after pacer Matt Henry rocked the islanders in the powerplay with a sensational bowling display of 2-1-3-2.

The emphatic victory margin not only sealed two crucial points for New Zealand but also put them firmly on the brink of a semifinal berth. Pakistan will now need a massive win in their final game against Sri Lanka to keep their semifinal qualification hopes alive.

New Zealand next face England in their concluding Super Eights fixture here on Friday, while Pakistan take on the already-eliminated Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Saturday.

Defending 168, New Zealand strangled Sri Lanka in the powerplay through Henry. The pacer struck with the first ball of the opening over, dismissing in-form Pathum Nissanka for a golden duck with a 137kph delivery that pitched on a length outside off, jagged back in and crashed into the stumps.

In the first ball of his next over, Henry removed Charith Asalanka (5), this time he took the pace off and induced a mistime shot that resulted to a simple catch.

Sri Lanka looked devastated and limped to 20 for two in the powerplay with a flurry of dot balls.

Ravindra then took control, and in his first over, he dismissed Kusal Mendis by pulling his length back and spinning the ball away as the batter stepped out, leaving the wicketkeeper to complete a sharp stumping.

Two balls later, Pavan Rathnayake charged down the track only to be beaten in flight again and was stumped.

The left-arm spinner struck again in his next over, deceiving skipper Dasun Shanaka in the air to force a miscued stroke before removing Dushan Hemantha with another delivery that gripped and turned.

Santner quietly completed his quota, returning with 1/19, taking the Lankan top-scorer Kamindu Mendis (31) and virtually sealing Sri Lanka's fate and their exit.

Invited to bat, New Zealand lost four wickets for nine runs between 9.3 and 12.1 overs as wily offspinner Maheesh Theekshana (3/30) and pacer Dushmantha Chameera (3/38) turned the contest on its head in the middle overs.

But McConchie teed off in the 17th over taking on Chameera smashing him two sixes and a four in an 18-run over.

Santner then took on Sri Lanka's best bowler Theekshana, striking a four and two sixes in the 18th over that yielded 21 runs to seize the momentum in the back end.

The duo's late onslaught saw the Kiwis plunder 70 runs in the final four overs as the Sri Lankans, who had otherwise bowled sharply and given their all in the field, faltered at the death with wayward lines and a noticeable dip in intensity.

But it looked a different script at the halfway stage.

On a fresh Khettarama surface that appeared dry, wily off-spinner Theekshana and pacer Chameera shared six wickets between them to stifle New Zealand after they flew out of the blocks, racing to 73/2 after nine overs.

Finn Allen smashed 23 off 13 balls (3x4, 1x6), attacking Dilshan Madushanka and Dunith Wellalage, while Ravindra looked fluent in his 32 off 22 balls (3x4, 1x6).

Theekshana then applied the brakes beautifully. He varied his pace and angle, first removing Allen inside the powerplay with his carrom ball.

He later dismissed the well-set Ravindra with a teasingly flighted delivery that induced a mistimed slice.

In the space of three balls, he bowled Mark Chapman for a two-ball duck with a cleverly disguised wrong one that spun past the left-hander's defence.

Chameera complemented him superbly, hitting the deck hard in excess of 140 kph to dismiss Tim Seifert (8) and Glenn Phillips (18), while Wellalage accounted for Daryl Mitchell (3).

