India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head, Key Battles And Match Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav vs Sikandar Raza

This matchup could define the middle phase of the game. India captain Suryakumar Yadav has been pretty consistent, playing responsible knocks when wickets have fallen around him, however the issue with his strike rate still persists. Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza, on the other hand, has contributed with both bat and ball, using clever variations to break partnerships. If Raza manages to contain SKY, Zimbabwe’s chances rise significantly.