IND Vs SA Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: South Africa Batting First - Check Playing XIs

South Africa to bat first against India in Super 8 clash
South Africa made four changes from the previous game
India are entering with an unchanged playing XI
India begin their Super 8 campaign against a familiar rival in South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, in what promises to be a thrilling clash between two of the tournament’s in-form outfits.
The defending champions finished their group stage with a perfect record, winning all four matches behind strong bowling performances and key contributions with the bat, notably from Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya.
Captain Suryakumar Yadav has backed his top order despite some recent struggles, underscoring India’s depth and confidence as they look to maintain momentum in the Super 8s.
South Africa arrive in Ahmedabad equally battle-ready, topping their group with clinical victories and boasting a potent bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Aiden Markram’s ability to anchor big chases.
Follow the live score and ball-by-ball commentary of the match here:
India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
South Africa have won the toss and elected to bat first in Ahmedabad.
India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details
The Super 8 match between India and South Africa will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will begin from 7:00 PM IST.