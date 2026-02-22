IND Vs SA Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: South Africa Batting First - Check Playing XIs

India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: SA skipper Aiden Markram has won the toss and elected to bat first against IND at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, right, and India's captain Suryakumar Yadav have a chat before the coin toss of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026 (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
  • South Africa to bat first against India in Super 8 clash

  • South Africa made four changes from the previous game

  • India are entering with an unchanged playing XI

India begin their Super 8 campaign against a familiar rival in South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, in what promises to be a thrilling clash between two of the tournament’s in-form outfits.

The defending champions finished their group stage with a perfect record, winning all four matches behind strong bowling performances and key contributions with the bat, notably from Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav has backed his top order despite some recent struggles, underscoring India’s depth and confidence as they look to maintain momentum in the Super 8s.

South Africa arrive in Ahmedabad equally battle-ready, topping their group with clinical victories and boasting a potent bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Aiden Markram’s ability to anchor big chases.

India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

South Africa have won the toss and elected to bat first in Ahmedabad.

India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The Super 8 match between India and South Africa will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will begin from 7:00 PM IST.

