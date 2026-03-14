Is Donald Trump Using Sports, Lionel Messi, And Cristiano Ronaldo To Boost His Political Clout?

President Donald Trump receives a soccer ball trophy from Lionel Messi during an event to honor the 2025 Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump receives a soccer ball trophy from Lionel Messi during an event to honor the 2025 Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson