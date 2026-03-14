Is Donald Trump Using Sports, Lionel Messi, And Cristiano Ronaldo To Boost His Political Clout?

Donald Trump appears to use sports and stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to boost his visibility, blending politics with major events and drawing attention while putting athletes under scrutiny

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Donald trump using Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Sporting Events to validate global standing
President Donald Trump receives a soccer ball trophy from Lionel Messi during an event to honor the 2025 Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • US President Donald Trump seems to be using sports and star athletes like Messi and Ronaldo to enhance his global visibility

  • He often blends political messaging with sporting events, creating high-profile moments that attract media attention

  • This strategy extends from international tournaments like the FIFA World Cup and Winter Paralympics to domestic events

Donald Trump has his way of intersecting with the world of sports, whether it’s the 2026 Winter Paralympics in Milano‑Cortina, the build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026, or non-sports moments like the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The intersection of global politics and elite sports has become increasingly visible, with Trump using these moments to position himself at the center of attention.

Recently, Inter Miami celebrated their first-ever MLS Cup triumph with a White House reception, where captain Lionel Messi presented gifts to President Donald Trump. 

Messi entered the East Room alongside Trump and club co-owner Jorge Mas, handing over a signature Miami pink soccer ball. Trump also received a Miami jersey and a watch from Mas and head coach Javier Mascherano, marking a memorable moment for the team.

The visit was Messi’s first to the White House since joining Inter Miami in July 2023, following the path of his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who attended a White House dinner last November.

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During the Milano‑Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics, global tensions also touched the sporting world. The Winter Paralympics are meant to take place under the Olympic Truce, a tradition calling for a suspension of hostilities during the Games. 

However, a coordinated attack by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28, six days before the opening ceremony, violated that truce and led Iran’s sole qualified Paralympian to withdraw due to safety and travel concerns.

Trump’s pattern of appearing alongside athletes continued with the Inter Miami visit, where the 2025 MLS Cup champions stood in the East Room with Messi and Jorge Mas, while Trump took the stage with MLS commissioner Don Garber and FIFA World Cup 2026 task force executive director Andrew Giuliani.

Nine minutes and 43 seconds passed before Trump mentioned the team’s achievement, using the platform to address the ongoing US-Iran conflict, potential issues with Cuba, and his own assessment of the US economy. Messi and his teammates remained behind him, part of a visual tableau that blended sport with political theater.

Trump’s visits have consistently included major international players and events. He referenced Ronaldo, celebrated Inter Miami’s diverse roster, and acknowledged his son’s admiration for both Messi and Ronaldo. 

While players like Messi have largely avoided political stances, Trump’s presence ensures their visits are interpreted within a larger narrative of visibility and influence.

This pattern extended to Iran’s national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With the United States co-hosting the tournament, Trump commented on March 12, 2026, via Truth Social that “the Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety.” 

Iranian authorities subsequently confirmed that participation would not be possible, citing ongoing military tensions with the US and Israel. FIFA President Gianni Infantino had previously indicated that Iran was welcome to compete, highlighting a stark contrast between commercial ambitions and security concerns.

Trump has also drawn attention in domestic sports, notably with the US men’s and women’s hockey teams.

After the men’s gold medal-winning team beat Canada, Trump called them via FBI director Kash Patel, congratulating them and joking that he would have to invite the women’s team as well “or I probably would be impeached,” a remark widely criticized as sexist. 

While the men attended the White House and State of the Union, the women’s team declined due to scheduling conflicts. His presence at these events highlights the visibility of athletes like Messi and Ronaldo, who draw massive fan followings, but it also subjects them to increased scrutiny and criticism.

Trump has also been in headlines for reaffirming his administration’s gender policy in sports, signing an executive order declaring there are only two genders and stating that men will be kept out of women’s events at the LA 2028 Olympics.

Looking ahead, Trump is likely to see his presence in sports grow with the 2026 FIFA World Cup across the US, Mexico, and Canada, and the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

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