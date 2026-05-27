FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi, Ronaldo And Mbappe Lead 10 Players To Watch

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) walks on the field during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Philadelphia Union, Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) walks on the field during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Philadelphia Union, Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell