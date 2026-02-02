Mohamed Salah Announces His Departure From Liverpool At End Of Season

Summary of this article
Mohamed Salah has announced that he will depart Liverpool come at the end of the season
The Egypt international will bid goodbye to Anfield after nine years
Salah won many accolades with the Reds including two PL titles
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah will depart Liverpool Football Club come at the end of the season, the forward announced on Tuesday. Salah will bid goodbye to Anfield after nine years in which established himself as one of the greatest ever players.
The Reds said that Salah has 'reached an agreement' to leave the club before his contract was due to expire.
“Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity,” Liverpool said, “to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them.”
The Egypt winger scored 255 goals in 435 appearances for Liverpool, winning two Premier League titles and a Champions League there since joining them from Roma in 2017.
Along with the Premier League titles and Champions League, he has also lifted the FA Cup, Super Cup, Club World Cup and the League Cup with the Reds.
"Unfortunately the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell," Salah said.
"I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season."
Salah, who signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool in April 2025, said that his time at Anfield had left a mark on his life.
"I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club. It's a passion. It's a history. It's a spirit," he added in his farewell video.
"I can't explain it in words to anyone not part of this club. We celebrated victory. We won the most important trophies and we fought together through the hardest time in our life."
Salah will hope that he ends his stay at Anfield by helping the club to qualify for the Champions League. Arne Slot's side are currently fifth in the table and have lost 10 matches so far.