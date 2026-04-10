Scotland Captain Andy Robertson Set To Leave Liverpool At The End Of This Season After 9 Years With Merseyside

The club's announcement Thursday called Robertson “a genuine Liverpool legend” who has made 373 appearances

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Associated Press
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Andy Robertson to leave Liverpool
File photo of Liverpool's Andy Robertson. | Photo: File
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Summary of this article

  • Scottish left-back Andy Robertson will leave Liverpool at the end of this season

  • Robertson spent 9 season at Merseyside and was a key player in the Jurgen Klopp era

  • He has won 2 Premier League titles and a Champions League in 2019

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson will leave the club at the end of the season — his ninth at Anfield — when his contract expires.

The Scotland captain helped Liverpool win two Premier League titles, a Champions League title, the FA Cup and other honors since arriving in 2017.

The club's announcement Thursday called Robertson “a genuine Liverpool legend” who has made 373 appearances.

“It’s never easy leaving a club like Liverpool, it has been a huge part of mine and my family’s life for the last nine years,” the 32-year-old Robertson said.

He said he had opportunities to leave in the past year “and I’ve not taken them because of how difficult it is to leave this club.”

“But I know football moves on, I know teams move on and I think now is the time for me to move on and go wherever my next move is and wherever my career takes me,” Robertson said.

The news comes two weeks after Mohamed Salah's departure — also at season's end — was announced

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